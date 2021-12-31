Plaisance Capital LLC Buys ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells VanEck Oil Services ETF, Alphabet Inc, Adobe Inc

- New Purchases: JETS, XLE, RYAAY, XLF, H, CCL, FB, ALGT, ALK, TDG, CLF, LYFT, RBLX, UAA, KRE, RCL, DENN, NVDA, DIN,
- Added Positions: BKNG, SKX, CZR,
- Reduced Positions: NCLH, EXPE, MTCH, MAR, HLT, UBER, NDLS,
- Sold Out: OIH, GOOG, ADBE, MSFT, NKE, WYNN, BLL, HCCI, SUMR,
For the details of Plaisance Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/plaisance+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Plaisance Capital LLC
- Pure Cycle Corp (PCYO) - 3,948,787 shares, 38.83% of the total portfolio.
- Altria Group Inc (MO) - 3,200 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 430 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio.
- VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 2,880 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio.
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 2,932 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 136.64%
Plaisance Capital LLC initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 317,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Plaisance Capital LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 77,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)
Plaisance Capital LLC initiated holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $95.38 and $126.12, with an estimated average price of $108.56. The stock is now traded at around $107.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 30,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Plaisance Capital LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 57,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hyatt Hotels Corp (H)
Plaisance Capital LLC initiated holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $95.93, with an estimated average price of $85.5. The stock is now traded at around $101.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 19,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Plaisance Capital LLC initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 79,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Plaisance Capital LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 136.64%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2616.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 2,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Skechers USA Inc (SKX)
Plaisance Capital LLC added to a holding in Skechers USA Inc by 560.22%. The purchase prices were between $40.16 and $48.73, with an estimated average price of $44.86. The stock is now traded at around $47.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 68,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Plaisance Capital LLC added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 174.77%. The purchase prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88. The stock is now traded at around $79.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 28,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)
Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Oil Services ETF. The sale prices were between $173.2 and $225.12, with an estimated average price of $199.81.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64.
