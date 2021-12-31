Plaisance Capital LLC Buys ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells VanEck Oil Services ETF, Alphabet Inc, Adobe Inc

New Purchases: JETS, XLE, RYAAY, XLF, H, CCL, FB, ALGT, ALK, TDG, CLF, LYFT, RBLX, UAA, KRE, RCL, DENN, NVDA, DIN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Booking Holdings Inc, Ryanair Holdings PLC, Skechers USA Inc, sells VanEck Oil Services ETF, Alphabet Inc, Adobe Inc, Microsoft Corp, Nike Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Plaisance Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Plaisance Capital LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Pure Cycle Corp (PCYO) - 3,948,787 shares, 38.83% of the total portfolio. Altria Group Inc (MO) - 3,200 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 430 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 2,880 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 2,932 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 136.64%

Plaisance Capital LLC initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 317,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Plaisance Capital LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 77,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Plaisance Capital LLC initiated holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $95.38 and $126.12, with an estimated average price of $108.56. The stock is now traded at around $107.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 30,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Plaisance Capital LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 57,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Plaisance Capital LLC initiated holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $95.93, with an estimated average price of $85.5. The stock is now traded at around $101.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 19,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Plaisance Capital LLC initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 79,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Plaisance Capital LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 136.64%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2616.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 2,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Plaisance Capital LLC added to a holding in Skechers USA Inc by 560.22%. The purchase prices were between $40.16 and $48.73, with an estimated average price of $44.86. The stock is now traded at around $47.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 68,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Plaisance Capital LLC added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 174.77%. The purchase prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88. The stock is now traded at around $79.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 28,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Oil Services ETF. The sale prices were between $173.2 and $225.12, with an estimated average price of $199.81.

Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.

Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.

Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.

Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.

Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64.