Dash Acquisitions Inc. Buys Mastercard Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

Investment company Dash Acquisitions Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Autodesk Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Fidelity National Information Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dash Acquisitions Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Dash Acquisitions Inc. owns 38 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Dash Acquisitions Inc.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 75,512 shares, 11.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,060 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.53%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,620 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.52%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 43,140 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.69%
  5. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 33,401 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.66%
New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $216.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 9,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,486 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $74.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $133.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 108.55%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $369.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 37,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 45.53%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 5,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 48.69%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 43,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 27.67%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $196.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 34,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 27.89%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $151.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.



