Dash Acquisitions Inc. Buys Mastercard Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mastercard Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Autodesk Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Fidelity National Information Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dash Acquisitions Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Dash Acquisitions Inc. owns 38 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 75,512 shares, 11.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,060 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.53% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,620 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.52% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 43,140 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.69% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 33,401 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.66%

Dash Acquisitions Inc. initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $216.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 9,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,486 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $74.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $133.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 108.55%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $369.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 37,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 45.53%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 5,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 48.69%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 43,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 27.67%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $196.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 34,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 27.89%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $151.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.