Cunning Capital Partners, LP Buys Quanta Services Inc, Deere, Carrier Global Corp, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Block Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Quanta Services Inc, Deere, Carrier Global Corp, The Trade Desk Inc, Align Technology Inc, sells T-Mobile US Inc, Block Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, MercadoLibre Inc, DraftKings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cunning Capital Partners, LP. As of 2021Q4, Cunning Capital Partners, LP owns 30 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,050 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 39,372 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 12,875 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,275 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 15,000 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio.

Cunning Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 56,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cunning Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cunning Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Deere & Co by 233.74%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $369.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 17,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cunning Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 154.19%. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $57.15, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $44.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 118,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cunning Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 32.79%. The purchase prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97. The stock is now traded at around $498.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 6,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cunning Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.

Cunning Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Cunning Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.

Cunning Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Cunning Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Cunning Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.36 and $148.45, with an estimated average price of $139.94.