Cunning Capital Partners, LP Buys Quanta Services Inc, Deere, Carrier Global Corp, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Block Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp

- New Purchases: PWR, TTD,
- Added Positions: DE, CARR, ALGN,
- Reduced Positions: EW,
- Sold Out: TMUS, SQ, MELI, DKNG, PYPL, J, HON, UNP, NOC, UPS, LMT, BA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Cunning Capital Partners, LP
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,050 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio.
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 39,372 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio.
- EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 12,875 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,275 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio.
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 15,000 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio.
Cunning Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 56,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Cunning Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Cunning Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Deere & Co by 233.74%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 17,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Cunning Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 154.19%. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $57.15, with an estimated average price of $54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 118,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Cunning Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 32.79%. The purchase prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 6,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Cunning Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Cunning Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Cunning Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Cunning Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Cunning Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)
Cunning Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.36 and $148.45, with an estimated average price of $139.94.
