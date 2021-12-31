Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Glenview Capital Management Buys Global Payments Inc, Amazon.com Inc, US Foods Holding Corp, Sells Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Willis Towers Watson PLC, AmerisourceBergen Corp

Investment company Glenview Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Global Payments Inc, Amazon.com Inc, US Foods Holding Corp, Meritor Inc, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, sells Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Willis Towers Watson PLC, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Alphabet Inc, Molina Healthcare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glenview Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Glenview Capital Management owns 57 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Larry Robbins
  1. Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 7,327,108 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.32%
  2. McKesson Corp (MCK) - 1,539,852 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.04%
  3. Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 12,502,147 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.11%
  4. Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 2,087,657 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.23%
  5. Cigna Corp (CI) - 1,109,534 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.12%
New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2980.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 19,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.13 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $34.78. The stock is now traded at around $37.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 1,619,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 309,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $112.752200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 82,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Hyperfine Inc (HYPR)

Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Hyperfine Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.01 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $8.1. The stock is now traded at around $3.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Digimarc Corp (DMRC)

Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Digimarc Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.64 and $53.49, with an estimated average price of $43.5. The stock is now traded at around $29.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 56.23%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $134.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 2,087,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meritor Inc (MTOR)

Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Meritor Inc by 108.33%. The purchase prices were between $23.22 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $25.58. The stock is now traded at around $35.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,727,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)

Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC by 21.64%. The purchase prices were between $49.35 and $57.8, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $54.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 2,669,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Encompass Health Corp by 85.63%. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67. The stock is now traded at around $65.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 743,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 27.18%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $221.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 134,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)

Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd by 38.03%. The purchase prices were between $99.73 and $148.48, with an estimated average price of $126.83. The stock is now traded at around $133.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 157,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)

Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.17 and $16.12, with an estimated average price of $13.98.

Sold Out: Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)

Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $269.41 and $324.88, with an estimated average price of $298.26.

Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Sold Out: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS)

Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $10.09 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $11.69.

Reduced: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW)

Glenview Capital Management reduced to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 56.41%. The sale prices were between $225.84 and $248.52, with an estimated average price of $236.58. The stock is now traded at around $222.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.98%. Glenview Capital Management still held 362,996 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Glenview Capital Management reduced to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 45.27%. The sale prices were between $114.08 and $133.77, with an estimated average price of $123.16. The stock is now traded at around $139.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.85%. Glenview Capital Management still held 1,032,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Glenview Capital Management reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 75.8%. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2590.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.85%. Glenview Capital Management still held 12,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

Glenview Capital Management reduced to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 20.11%. The sale prices were between $23 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.59%. Glenview Capital Management still held 12,502,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Humana Inc (HUM)

Glenview Capital Management reduced to a holding in Humana Inc by 69.46%. The sale prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48. The stock is now traded at around $418.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.88%. Glenview Capital Management still held 54,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Centene Corp (CNC)

Glenview Capital Management reduced to a holding in Centene Corp by 36.08%. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64. The stock is now traded at around $80.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. Glenview Capital Management still held 1,356,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.



