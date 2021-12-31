Lake Point Wealth Management Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, Sells iShares Russell 2500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inf

New Purchases: VO, SCZ, TDTF, EW, IRT, IYG, HTZ, FSR, CVS, PAVE, KRG, GME, VCIT, MRNA, DOUG, IAC, RKT, FBRT, FBRT, LAZR, CFVI, VMEO, NIO, DWAC, KD, LYLT, ONL, KEYS, AMLP, BITO, DVYE, EFG, FILL, VDE, VYM, CUBE, ELY, COST, ENDP, FL, HON, IART, KLIC, MED, NVAX, OMI, DGX, O, SWBI, VVV, UIS, WW, CROX, ASG, ABUS, EFC, ZG, EARN, IVT, GOOG, JD, BABA, TTD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Independence Realty Trust Inc, sells iShares Russell 2500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Thor Industries Inc, NCR Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lake Point Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, Lake Point Wealth Management owns 482 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lake Point Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lake+point+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (XVOL) - 3,577,581 shares, 35.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10% WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG) - 660,701 shares, 13.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 89,186 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. New Position Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 804,217 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.07% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 418,523 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.89%

Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $222.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.93%. The holding were 89,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08. The stock is now traded at around $66.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 133,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index. The purchase prices were between $27.61 and $28.16, with an estimated average price of $27.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 229,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $105.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.45 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $92.53. The stock is now traded at around $87.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 167 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 243.90%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $244.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.24%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $69.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 464 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.83%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $254.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 130.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.83 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $65.77. The stock is now traded at around $60.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 65.69%. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $121.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $35.43, with an estimated average price of $32.88. The stock is now traded at around $31.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in NCR Corp. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $41.36.

Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $51.57 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $55.11.

Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $13.15 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $13.6.

Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The sale prices were between $21.76 and $30.05, with an estimated average price of $25.15.

Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $52.91 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.77.