2 Canadian REITs Below Book Value and Buying Back Shares

Share buybacks on these REITs highlight value opportunities

2 hours ago
Summary
  • These Canadian REITs are selling for below tangible book value.
  • They are also buying shares back.
  • Both pay a solid dividend and are free cash flow positive.
I have recently taken an interest in two Canadian REITs, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (

TSX:D.UN, Financial) and Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:AX.UN, Financial). They are selling below tangible book value, are free cash flow positive, pay decent dividends and are buying back shares. Share buybacks indicate that management could feel that the shares are undervalued.

Ticker

Company

Current Price

Market Cap

($M)

Enterprise

Value ($M)

Revenue

($M)

Cash Flow from

Operations

Free Cash

Flow

PE Ratio

PB Ratio

PS Ratio

Price-to-Opera

ting-Cash-Flow

Price-to-Fr

ee-Cash-Flow

Price-to-Ta

ngible-Book

TSX:D.UN

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

26.14

993.27

1,998.99

154.11

95.81

54.69

9.52

0.81

7.49

15.38

27.08

0.82

TSX:AX.UN

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

13.19

1,265.43

2,829.85

342.03

192.85

176.31

5.07

0.75

4.02

9.02

10.22

0.75

Dream Office

Dream Office REIT (

TSX:D.UN, Financial) owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto. As at Dec. 31, 2021, Dream Office has 30 investment properties with 5.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, with an 11,000 sq. ft. average tenant size, 5.2 year weighted average lease term and 85.5% portfolio occupancy (including committed).

As can be seen in the valuation panel below, the company's stock price is below tangible book value, i.e., the properties are worth more than the stock.

The company pays a 3.83% dividend and has an impressive 6.6% three-year average share buyback ratio.

Dividend & Buy Back

Current

Dividend Yield %

3.83

Dividend Payout Ratio

0.36

3-Year Dividend Growth Rate

2.9

Forward Dividend Yield %

3.83

5-Year Yield-on-Cost %

2.57

3-Year Average Share Buyback Ratio

6.6

Artis

Artis REIT (

TSX:AX.UN, Financial) owns properties in Canada and the U.S., with retail accounting for 20.0% of properties, industrial for 34.9% and office for 45.1%.

The REIT pays out a dividend of 4.55% and is buying back shares at a 3.7% annual rate.

Dividend & Buy Back

Current

Dividend Yield %

4.55

Dividend Payout Ratio

0.22

3-Year Dividend Growth Rate

-20.6

Forward Dividend Yield %

4.55

5-Year Yield-on-Cost %

2.04

3-Year Average Share Buyback Ratio

3.7

Conclusion

Property values are inflating across the board as the Canadian and U.S. economies continue to recover from the pandemic. REITs are also a great inflation hedge, so I believe both of these securities could be solid investment opportunities for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long TSX:D.UN, TSX:AX.UN
GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

