4 Companies Growing Revenue Per Share Fast

Their 5-year revenue per share growth rates have beaten the S&P 500

Just now
Summary
  • Alphabet Inc., Adobe Inc., Comcast Corp and Crown Castle International Corp have beaten the S&P 500 in terms of higher revenue per share growth rates.
  • The S&P 500 saw its aggregate trailing 12-month real revenue per share rise by more than 3.5% per annum over the past 5 years.
S&P 500 stocks have experienced a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% in real trailing 12-month total revenue per share over the past five years. The benchmark index for the U.S. stock market closed at 4,328.87 on Friday, up nearly 82.5% over the past five years through March 4.

Thus, investors may want to consider the four stocks listed below, as they have outperformed the S&P 500 in terms of higher five-year revenue per share growth rates. A company's history of growing profits is no guarantee of its future, but historically, rising sales are a powerful catalyst for higher stock prices.

Alphabet Inc.

The first stock that makes the cut is Alphabet Inc. (

GOOG, Financial) (GOOGL, Financial), a Mountain View, California-based tech conglomerate.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 22.60% on average per year over the past five years.

The share price has risen 209.04% over the past five years to close at $2,638.13 on Friday for a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion and a 52-week range of $1,996.09 to $3,030.93.

1500823375801556992.png

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of buy for this stock and have established an average target price of $3,481.97 per share.

Vanguard Group, BlackRock Inc. and FMR LLC are among the company's largest shareholders with 3.48%, 3.10% and 2.03% of shares outstanding, respectively.

Adobe Inc.

The second company that qualifies is Adobe Inc. (

ADBE, Financial), a San Jose, California-based software company.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 22.90% on average per year over the past five years.

The share price has risen 278.04% over the past five years to close at $452.13 on Friday for a market capitalization of $213.56 billion and a 52-week range of $416.81 to $699.54.

1500823378615934976.png

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $655.58 per share.

Vanguard Group, BlackRock Inc. and FMR LLC are among the company's largest shareholders with 8.14%, 7.94% and 5.04% of shares outstanding, respectively.

Comcast Corp

The third company that qualifies is Comcast Corp. (

CMCSA, Financial), a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based global operator of media and technology.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 8.70% on average per year over the past five years.

The share price has risen 27.22% over the past five years to close at $47.21 on Friday for a market capitalization of $214.01 billion and a 52-week range of $44.27 to $61.80.

1500823380801167360.png

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $60.82 per share.

Vanguard Group, BlackRock Inc. and Capital International Investors are among the company's largest shareholders with 8.75%, 6.89% and 4.77% of shares outstanding, respectively.

Crown Castle International Corp

The fourth stock that meets the criteria is Crown Castle International Corp. (

CCI, Financial), a Houston-based provider of infrastructure for shared communications.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 5.60% on average per year over the past five years.

The stock has risen by 97.66% over the past five years to close at $179.10 per share on Friday for a market capitalization of $77.41 billion and a 52-week range of $44.27 to $61.80.

1500823383103840256.png

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $199.83 per share.

Vanguard Group, BlackRock Inc. and State Street Corp are among the company's largest shareholders with 12.93%, 8.56% and 4.55% of shares outstanding, respectively.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
