Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys Chevron Corp, Nu Holdings, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells AbbVie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Omaha, NE, based Investment company Berkshire Hathaway Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Chevron Corp, Nu Holdings, Activision Blizzard Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Liberty Formula One Group, sells AbbVie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Sirius XM Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. As of 2021Q4, Berkshire Hathaway Inc owns 44 stocks with a total value of $331 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 887,135,554 shares, 47.60% of the total portfolio. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,010,100,606 shares, 13.58% of the total portfolio. American Express Co (AXP) - 151,610,700 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 400,000,000 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) - 325,634,818 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $6.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 107,118,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $80.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,658,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc initiated holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The purchase prices were between $52.02 and $63.24, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,118,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 33.24%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $170.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 38,245,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 35.98%. The purchase prices were between $47.14 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $50.26. The stock is now traded at around $44.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,207,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold out a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.9 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.96 and $6.63, with an estimated average price of $6.26.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 78.93%. The sale prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $149.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Berkshire Hathaway Inc still held 3,033,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc reduced to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 76.4%. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $68.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Berkshire Hathaway Inc still held 5,202,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc reduced to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 85.23%. The sale prices were between $151.74 and $173.89, with an estimated average price of $166.42. The stock is now traded at around $149.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Berkshire Hathaway Inc still held 404,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc reduced to a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC by 34.21%. The sale prices were between $35.17 and $42.48, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Berkshire Hathaway Inc still held 8,648,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.