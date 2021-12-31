Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp, Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp, Founder SPAC, Sells Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund, Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Invesco Senior Income Trust

- New Purchases: ZINGU, LGSTU, FOUN, BCSAU, ACDI.U, SUAC.U, BLEUU, NSTB, NETC.U, LFACU, LFACU, IOACU, IRRX.U, ATEK.U, CNGLU, TLGYU, CMCAU, GFGDU, ONYX, GOGN, ESAC, DSAQ, IVCBU, VMGAU, DAOOU, EVE.U, PCCT, DTRT, VHNAU, BRKHU, BFAC.U, GEEXU, NCAC, TRAQ, MCAA, CRECU, BRD.U, BPACU, EMLDU, USCT, MLAI, IQMD, SHCA, RCFA.U, BIOSU, THAC, AFACU, ARTE, NTG, CENQ, IFIN.U, AVAC, TGAAU, NRGX, ALORU, FNVT, ICNC, APCA.U, CNDB, SZZLU, MNTN.U, STET.U, HTAQ, TPGY, SANB, BMAC, SGII, UTAAU, ROSE, APXIU, GGAAU, SHAP.U, NVACU, RRAC, ADAL, GATE, MTVC.U, LION, LION, HAIAU, ARCK, MPRA, OLITU, HORIU, RJAC.U, LGTO, JWSM, WQGA, KCGI, FEXDU, NFNT.U, JWACU, XPDBU, ACAQ, PGSS, MEOA, REVE, GIA, CBRGU, MTRY, ROCLU, PORT.U, PRLHU, FIAC, LIBY, APN, TEAF, FLYA, FATP, GTAC, PHYT, VSAC, NPAB, TWND, PONO, ARGU, ENCPU, FRBNU, RCACU, WINV, PRBM, BNNR, AEHA, SIER, DMYS, XFIN, ALSAU, AHRNU, SVNA, TYG, OXUS, BACA, PBAX, FXCOU, WEL.U, DCRD, BNIX, BMAQ, HPLT, PACI.U, ENTF, KACLU, GDNRU, GLLI, WTMAU, FRLA, FLAG, FLAG, PSTH, FSRX, RVAC, NOVV, PPHP, AVHI, AVHI, JMAC, MCAG, PCX, ADRT.U, LVAC, JUN, HLGN, LUXAU, BIGZ, FRON, TOACU, LGVCU, MAAQU, HWKZ, FHLT, INTE, INAQ, EDNC, HTAQ.U, TOI, SMAP, BOCNU, SCUA.U, AOGOU, DHAC, EMO, MIR, CFFSU, GVCIU, APN.U, DPCSU, WEJO, ROCAU, SCMA, FLAC, CHWA, OXAC, HHGC, PEPL, AEAE, TWN, TPZ, BWC, RNERU, NPABU, CIIG, IGTAU, AXH, MBSC, IVCPU, TTP, COOP, MTAL, PCCTU, CCTSU, FRLAU, TRAQ.U, DHACU, CDAQ, LSPRU, EMF, VCF, VFL, FMO, AAL, REVH, AHPA, LIBYU, ARIZU, OHAA, TEKK, ROCG, ENER, DMAQ, ARIZ, LAX, ROC,
- Added Positions: HERA, GLHA, CFIV, SCOA, EPWR, KVSC, SMM, GOAC, SDAC, SCOB, CRU, JOFF, SLAM, IPVI, PLMI, GLEE, TMKR, CLAS, WARR, HYAC, HYAC, BLNG, PGZ, NSTD, PTOC, BOAC, FCAX, TLGA, ISLE, ISLE, VMM, NDP, CEN, PRPB, FVAM, HHLA, IRL, RCHG, GPAC, BOAS, GSEV, TWLV, FSNB, MACC, FTPA, GAMC, IMAQ, SNRH, KLAQ, MSAC, MACA, NVSA, ESM, DNAD, AVAN, HIGA, ARBG, HMCO, EDTX, EDTX, PRSR, PACX, PNTM, DHHC, COVA, SLAC, HIII, ANZU, GTPB, FWAC, RAM, GFOR, EOCW, SHQA, WRAC, NCZ, ETAC, BTAQ, EUCR, ZNTE, CTAQ, AEAC, OCAX, MON, DNZ, FSSI, CSTA, TWNI, COLI, NSTC, ATVC, TIOA, GACQ, CLAY, CNTQ, CLOE, SWAG, SWSS, CRK, IFN, UBER, ACEV, VYGG, IPOF, HAAC, OMEG, TINV, TACA, PTIC, KWAC, EAC, PAQC, INKA, LJAQ, POW, IGNY, PGRW, HCII, CLRM, NRAC, TMAC, BITE, PSAG, TWNT, FRXB, SCAQ, TETC, DKDCA, ARYE, LAAA, PAFO,
- Reduced Positions: VVR, GGPI, BGB, GHY, AIF, JGH, CPZ, SOR, CYXT, ACAH, IGA, BRPM, IGD, SNII, BRW, QFTA, CFVI, MSD, IVH, RRD, BWG, POST, SVFA, NUO, NRK, MAQC, IMPX, FPAC, FPAC, VCIF, PIPP, RBAC, ROSS, ADEX, SVFB, SVFC, BSGA, BFZ, SBEA, ACTD, LIDR, EJFA, BLTS, SV, IHD, DEX, NFJ, NBO, TDG,
- Sold Out: VTA, RTPY, DWACU, GPM, JRO, JDD, ARTEU, DTRTU, KURI, GIA.U, MEOAU, WQGA.U, ATHN, KCGI.U, NQP, BNNRU, ARGUU, NXJ, THMA, STWO, REVEU, CMLT, PRBM.U, CENQU, DCRDU, FLYA.U, AEHAU, WINVU, GIG, SIERU, PONOU, GLEEU, LIII, FTCV, PPHPU, NOVVU, VPV, EDNCU, FHLTU, ATUS, MACQ, BNIXU, ISOS, SPE, TPGS, OXUSU, INAQ.U, ZGYH, DSAQ.U, SGAM, JFR, CIIGU, ENFA, BACA.U, VOSO, MTAL.U, FORE, HHGCU, HPLTU, SVOK, EUSG, DAL, JTD, AFT, PFSI, HYB, DFPH, JTA, RVT, CMLS, FEO, JLS, DGNS, XPDI, CCL, SEAH, KVSB, NGAB, KLR, BSN, BENE,
For the details of Saba Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/saba+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 9,500,000 shares, 12.56% of the total portfolio.
- PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) - 2,536,800 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio.
- American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 9,315,300 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio.
- Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) - 29,674,178 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio.
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 225,800 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 3,620,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp (LGSTU)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,141,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Founder SPAC (FOUN)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Founder SPAC. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.010100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,825,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I (BCSAU)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,556,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp III (ACDI.U)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,434,142 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: bleuacacia ltd (BLEUU)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in bleuacacia ltd. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,475,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp (HERA)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp by 109.87%. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,247,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Glass Houses Acquisition Corp (GLHA)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp by 419.86%. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,854,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CF Acquisition Corp IV (CFIV)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in CF Acquisition Corp IV by 124.40%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $9.82, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,061,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ScION Tech Growth I (SCOA)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in ScION Tech Growth I by 91.87%. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,231,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III (KVSC)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.767000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp (EPWR)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp by 213.36%. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.82, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,469,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $11.55.Sold Out: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPY)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97.Sold Out: Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWACU)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Digital World Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $53.65.Sold Out: Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $9.44 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $9.9.Sold Out: Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opp Fd (JRO)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opp Fd. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.03.Sold Out: Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund (JDD)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund. The sale prices were between $10.23 and $10.94, with an estimated average price of $10.69.Reduced: Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 39.8%. The sale prices were between $4.32 and $4.51, with an estimated average price of $4.45. The stock is now traded at around $4.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. still held 8,373,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Gores Guggenheim Inc (GGPI)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc by 95.8%. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $11.56. The stock is now traded at around $11.210700. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. still held 75,524 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund (BGB)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund by 84.75%. The sale prices were between $13.42 and $14.09, with an estimated average price of $13.84. The stock is now traded at around $12.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. still held 224,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc by 74.46%. The sale prices were between $14.78 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $15.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. still held 319,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. by 60.3%. The sale prices were between $15.29 and $16, with an estimated average price of $15.66. The stock is now traded at around $13.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. still held 463,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 90.88%. The sale prices were between $15.16 and $16.24, with an estimated average price of $15.8. The stock is now traded at around $13.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. still held 55,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.
