Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp, Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp, Founder SPAC, Sells Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund, Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Invesco Senior Income Trust

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp, Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp, Founder SPAC, Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I, Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp III, sells Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund, Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Invesco Senior Income Trust, Digital World Acquisition Corp, Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Saba Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Saba Capital Management, L.P. owns 732 stocks with a total value of $6.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Saba Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/saba+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 9,500,000 shares, 12.56% of the total portfolio. PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) - 2,536,800 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 9,315,300 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) - 29,674,178 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 225,800 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 3,620,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.108200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,141,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Founder SPAC. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,825,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.127900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,556,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,500,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.220400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,434,142 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp by 109.87%. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,247,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp by 419.86%. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,854,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in CF Acquisition Corp IV by 124.40%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $9.82, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,061,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in ScION Tech Growth I by 91.87%. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,231,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp by 213.36%. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.82, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,469,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $11.55.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Digital World Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $53.65.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $9.44 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $9.9.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opp Fd. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund. The sale prices were between $10.23 and $10.94, with an estimated average price of $10.69.