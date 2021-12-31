Woodson Capital Management, LP Buys Suncor Energy Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, European Wax Center Inc, Sells Crocs Inc, Alphabet Inc, Invitation Homes Inc

New Purchases: SU, EWCZ, CPAA, CPAA, SG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Suncor Energy Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, European Wax Center Inc, Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp, Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp, sells Crocs Inc, Alphabet Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, The Beauty Health Co, Deckers Outdoor Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Woodson Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, Woodson Capital Management, LP owns 33 stocks with a total value of $986 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 2,360,067 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.00% Funko Inc (FNKO) - 4,264,779 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Suncor Energy Inc (SU) - 2,500,000 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 669,000 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.67% Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 1,603,300 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio.

Woodson Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $24.45. The stock is now traded at around $32.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 730,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodson Capital Management, LP initiated holding in European Wax Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.46 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $28.34. The stock is now traded at around $31.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodson Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodson Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Sweetgreen Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.82 and $53, with an estimated average price of $34. The stock is now traded at around $36.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodson Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 22.00%. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $30.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 2,360,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodson Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Crocs Inc. The sale prices were between $123.53 and $180.57, with an estimated average price of $154.04.

Woodson Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.

Woodson Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in The Beauty Health Co. The sale prices were between $20.7 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $25.76.

Woodson Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $10.16.

Woodson Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Isos Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $10.

Woodson Capital Management, LP reduced to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 29.7%. The sale prices were between $38.42 and $45.34, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.29%. Woodson Capital Management, LP still held 1,160,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodson Capital Management, LP reduced to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 23.04%. The sale prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32. The stock is now traded at around $289.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.09%. Woodson Capital Management, LP still held 146,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodson Capital Management, LP reduced to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 25.67%. The sale prices were between $52.58 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $68.28. The stock is now traded at around $71.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Woodson Capital Management, LP still held 669,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodson Capital Management, LP reduced to a holding in Advantage Solutions Inc by 40.66%. The sale prices were between $6.95 and $9.32, with an estimated average price of $8.22. The stock is now traded at around $6.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Woodson Capital Management, LP still held 1,799,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodson Capital Management, LP reduced to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 41.08%. The sale prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $60.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Woodson Capital Management, LP still held 436,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodson Capital Management, LP reduced to a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc by 37.63%. The sale prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56. The stock is now traded at around $138.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Woodson Capital Management, LP still held 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.