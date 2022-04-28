Pond Announces Engagement with BioCarbN in Collaboration with Livalta/AB Agri and a Second Major Agriculture Business to Identify Methane Reducing Algae Feed Solutions in Cattle

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Pond") ( TSXV:POND, Financial)(OTCQB:PNDHF)(FSE:4O0), an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of wellness and climate change, has entered into a research agreement with BioCarbN Inc. and its development partner Cross River Infrastructure Partners LLC, along with Livalta/AB Agri, a subsidiary of Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), and a second major agri-business, to identify strains of algae that could prove beneficial in reducing enteric methane emissions from cattle when included into animal feed.

Enteric methane emissions are the single largest source of direct greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) in beef and dairy value chains and a substantial contributor to anthropogenic methane emissions globally. Methane emissions from cattle represent approximately 2 billion metric tonnes of CO 2 equivalent emissions annually, or approximately the same emissions as the entire nation of India1. Further, the energy used by cattle in producing methane uses approximately 10% of the energy in their feed. Identifying algae that reduce enteric emissions could also lead to an increase in feed efficiency and cost savings for farmers2.

Upon successful completion of the research, all parties aim to progress a commercial product intended to utilize Pond's carbon abating, algae-growth platform that can mass produce a cost-effective microalgae-based feed ingredient.

Grant Smith, President & CEO at Pond said: "We are extremely excited to sign this research agreement with BioCarbN, in collaboration with AB Agri and another forward-thinking major agriculture company. We believe this is just the start in capturing a significant opportunity to help in reducing emissions from cattle globally. The global cattle feed market is over $75 billion USD annually and this represents another step towards commercializing our algae growth platform into globally important markets, across numerous applications3."

About Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.:

The Company is commercializing its patent protected algae growing platform, which converts carbon dioxide (CO2) into algal-based commercial products. Its algae growing platform converts the CO2 found in the untreated stack gas of industrial emitters into animal, human feeds, nutraceuticals, and natural fertilizers. The key is the model is the vertical integration from the initial capturing of the carbon to the growing of algae, to the end sustainable product. In over ten years of R&D, Pond has developed a robust disruptive technology platform based on artificial intelligence, proprietary LED-lights, and patented CO 2 -Management. Pond has begun to license its technology to third parties for ongoing license fees and royalties. Pond recently added Pond Carbon to focus on absorbing greenhouse gas emissions, transforming these into food, feed, and nutraceutical ingredients. Furthermore, Pond added a Biotech division focused on the growth of unique strains of micro-algae to be used as a reproductive medium for the expression of human anti-bodies and proteins.

For more information, please visit https://www.pondtech.com/.

About BioCarbN and Cross River Infrastructure Partners:

BioCarbN is an Idaho-based sustainable infrastructure project developer and operator, focused on constructing, owning and operating turnkey RNG production, nutrient recovery, and waste conversion plants. BioCarbN has exclusively partnered with Cross River Infrastructure Partners to develop its portfolio of technology-enabled sustainable infrastructure projects. www.biocarbn.com

About Livalta:

Livalta, an AB Agri company, develops new, responsible proteins for feed and food using the latest science and technology. It seeks to contribute to making food systems more responsible, meeting the needs of people and the planet. It produces local, traceable proteins from e.g. co-products, algae or single cells and transforms them into high value feed and food ingredients.

About AB Agri:

AB Agri is the agricultural division of Associated British Foods and manufactures animal feed, nutrition, and technology-based products and offers data services for the agri-food industry. It operates all along the food industry supply chain. It produces and supplies compound animal feed, feed enzymes, specialised feed ingredients and a range of value-added services to farmers, feed and food manufacturers, processors and retailers.

Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn and 133,000 employees in 53 countries. It has significant businesses in Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia. Its aim is to achieve strong, sustainable leadership positions in markets that offer potential for long-term profitable growth. It looks to achieve this through a combination of growth of existing businesses, acquisition of complementary new businesses and achievement of high levels of operating efficiency.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward‐looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding anticipated identification of strains of algae that could prove beneficial in reducing enteric emissions from cattle, development of a commercial product intended to utilize Pond's carbon abating, algae-growth platform that can mass produce a cost-effective microalgae-based feed ingredient, and reducing emissions from cattle globally. Such forward‐looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Pond, including, among others, assumptions regarding Pond's ability to successfully identify such strain of algae, developing such commercial product and successfully contributing to reducing emissions from cattle, continued commercialization of Pond's technology, the continued legislative regime in which Pond operates, availability of cost‐effective labour and supplies, the proper functioning of Pond's technology, the quality of algae produced, the demand for Pond's products, the ability of Pond to successfully innovate and compete, cash flow and expenses, and obtaining and maintaining intellectual property protection. Although Pond believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward‐looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed thereon and Pond can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By their nature, such forward‐looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed, including the risks set forth in Pond's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for its year ended December 31, 2020 and for the interim period ended September 30, 2021 available on Pond's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward‐looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward‐looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Pond does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact: Grant Smith, Chief Executive Officer, at [email protected]. 416-287-3835 ext. 201

1 https://www.iea.org/data-and-statistics/data-browser?country=INDIA&fuel=CO2%20emissions&indicator=CO2BySource

2 https://www.fao.org/gleam/results/en/#c303617

3 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cattle-feed-market A09494#:~:text=The%20cattle%20feed%20market%20size,4.4%25%20from%202021%20to%202027.

SOURCE: Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/699140/Pond-Announces-Engagement-with-BioCarbN-in-Collaboration-with-LivaltaAB-Agri-and-a-Second-Major-Agriculture-Business-to-Identify-Methane-Reducing-Algae-Feed-Solutions-in-Cattle



