5 Predictable Catherine Wood Stocks Trading Near 52-week Lows

Disruptive innovation stocks that are trading at a discount

2 hours ago
Summary
  • ARK Management’s flagship fund underperforms as investors continue monitoring high inflation.
  • Several stocks in Wood’s 13F equity portfolio have high predictability yet are trading near 52-week lows.
As investors continue grappling with high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes, five stocks in

Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio)’s second-quarter 13F equity portfolio that have high GuruFocus business predictability ranks and are trading near 52-week lows are CRH PLC (CRH, Financial), McCormick & Co. Inc. (MKC, Financial), Accenture PLC (ACN, Financial), Entergis Inc. (ENTG, Financial) and Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY, Financial).

ARK Innovation ETF underperforms as investors continue watching high inflation

The New York-based disruptive innovation firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF (

ARKK, Financial) is down approximately 60% for the year.

1574783898343292928.png

The U.S. market indexes continued their September slip as investors weighed the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes to combat record inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 29,134.99, down 125.82 points from Monday’s close of 29,260.81 despite hitting an intraday high of 29,659.12.

1574876435884130304.png

With tech stocks being the worst victims of the selloff, Wood’s ARK Invest’s second-quarter 13F equity portfolio contains a few stocks that have high business predictability ratings from GuruFocus yet are trading near 52-week lows.

Investors should be aware that the 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but the reports can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

CRH PLC

ARK Invest owns 4,295 shares of CRH PLC (

CRH, Financial) as of the end of the second quarter.

1574790122577182720.png

Shares of CRH traded around $31.81 during the quarter. The stock is significantly undervalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.68. The stock trades approximately 1.26% above its 52-week low.

1574789759425953792.png

The Irish construction company has a GF Score of 90 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 9 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 6 out of 10 and a rank of 7 out of 10 for momentum and GF Value.

1574793973841641472.png

CRH’s positive investing signs include a 4.5-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 8 out of 9 and an operating margin that has increased approximately 5.4% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming more than 61% of global competitors.

1574835847713374208.png

Other gurus with holdings in CRH include

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies and Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio)’ Brandes Investment.

1574796358186024960.png

McCormick & Co

ARK Invest owns 1,733 shares of McCormick & Co. (

MKC, Financial). Shares traded around $74.64 for the second quarter, making the stock is modestly undervalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.75. The stock trades approximately 0.02% above its 52-week low.

1574832605608656896.png

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based food, herbs and seasonings company has a GF Score of 93 out of 100, driven by a momentum rank of 10 out of 10 and a rank of 9 out of 10 for profitability, growth and GF Value despite financial strength ranking just 5 out of 10.

1574838477760086016.png

The company’s positive investing signs include a four-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased approximately 3.3% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming more than 85% of global competitors.

Accenture

ARK Invest owns 510 shares of Accenture (

ACN, Financial). Shares traded around $256.21 in the second quarter, making the stock modestly undervalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.77. The stock trades approximately 0.6% above its 52-week low.

1574852446889558016.png

The Dublin, Ireland-based information technology consulting company has a GF Score of 99 out of 100, driven by a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability, growth and momentum despite financial strength and GF Value ranking just between 7 and 8 out of 10.

1573382929504124928.png

Accenture’s positive investing signs include a five-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 1.5% per year over the past five years and is outperforming approximately 83% of global competitors.

1573397441959542784.png

Entergis

ARK Investment owns 1,308 shares of Entergis (

ENTG, Financial). Shares traded around $84.89 for the quarter, which makes the stock significantly undervalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.59.

1574854486332129280.png

The Billerica, Massachusetts-based chemical and engineered materials company has a GF Score of 95 out of 100, driven by a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability, growth and GF Value despite momentum and financial strength ranking just 5 out of 10.

1574859249027235840.png

Teledyne

ARK Investment owns 46,203 shares of Teledyne (

TDY, Financial) as of the second quarter's end.

1574874348890734592.png

Shares of Teledyne traded around $343.76 during the quarter, showing that the stock is significantly undervalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.69.

1574874674343559168.png

The Thousand Oaks, California-based industrial technology company has a GF Score of 94 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 10 out of 10, a momentum rank of 7 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 5 out of 10 and a rank of 9 out of 10 for profitability and GF Value.

1574875059233865728.png

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
