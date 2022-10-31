A company with a market value of about $1 billion is small enough to grow fast, yet large enough so that it can begin to appeal to institutional investors such as pension funds.

I define large-capitalization stocks as those with a market value of $10 billion or more, mid-capitalization stocks as $1 billion to $10 billion and small-capitalization stocks as under $1 billion. So a billion dollars is right on the line between small-cap and mid-cap.

Once a year, I write about 10 stocks that straddle this line. I call it my Billion Dollar Portfolio.

The batch you’re about to read about is my 18th Billion Dollar Portfolio. The previous 17 have averaged a one-year total return (price change and dividends) of 13.5%.

That compares well with the average for the Standard & Poor’s 500 Total Return Index, which has been 11.7%. Of the 17 lists, 12 have been profitable and 11 have beaten the index.

Bear in mind that my column results are hypothetical and shouldn’t be confused with results I obtain for clients. Also, past performance doesn’t predict the future.

New picks

Let’s look at some stocks currently near the billion-dollar line.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. ( APOG, Financial), with headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota, makes architectural glass and metal glass frames. The stock sells for about the same price as eight years ago, and I view the company as a bit of an underachiever. Yet I suspect it may be a good takeover candidate.

Global Industrial Co. ( GIC, Financial), based in Port Washington, New York, distributes industrial supplies such as workbenches, pumps, fans, shelves and materials-handling equipment. Its return on stockholders’ equity (a standard measure of profitability) is very high, at 69% in the past four quarters.

Kronos Worldwide Inc. ( KRO, Financial), based in Dallas, makes titanium dioxide pigments. The stock has been a dog, losing value over the past year, five years and 10 years. However, it’s down to about $9 a share -- six times earnings -- at which price I think it’s a decent speculation.

La-Z-Boy Inc. ( LZB, Financial) makes reclining chairs and other residential furniture. Based in Monroe, Michigan, the company has good 10-year growth and great growth lately. (Probably the pandemic makes people stay home and feather their nests.) The stock sells for only six times recent earnings.

Malibu Boats Inc. ( MBUU, Financial) is a stock I used to own and am still intrigued by. Known for performance sports boats, it has expanded through acquisitions and makes a variety of recreational boats. Profitability has been terrific, but the stock is down about 31% this year on recession fears.

Photronics Inc. ( PLAB, Financial) has a nicebalance sheet: Debt is only 7% of equity. The Brookfield, Connecticut company makes photomasks, quartz plates containing micro-maps for electronic circuits. With the stock trading 39% off its high, I think it’s a reasonable bet for long-term investors.

Regenxbio Inc. ( RGNX, Financial)is a biotechnology company with headquarters in Rockville, Maryland. It is working on gene therapy to correct certain genetic defects. The company has shown losses most years but had a profit in 2021. As of September seven of 10 analysts called it a “buy.”

Standex International Corp. ( SXI, Financial) of Salem, New Hampshire, is a diversified manufacturer. Electronic components and engraving are two of its specialties. Over the past decade it’s shown almost no growth, but last year its sales and profits jumped. Several managers I respect have bought shares lately.

Tennant Co. ( TNC, Financial) calls Eden Prairie, Minnesota home. It makes wood products, especially flooring, and floor cleaning equipment. Its profitability has waxed and waned over the years, but it’s managed to show a profit in 13 of the past 15 years. At about 1.0 times sales, it might be a takeover candidate.

Usana Health Sciences Inc. ( USNA, Financial), is a direct-selling company for nutritional and beauty products. Headquarters are in Salt Lake City, Utah. It has grown sales and earnings at close to a 12% annual clip in the past 10 years. It reported a profit in each of the past 15 years, even during the recession of 2008.

Last year

My selections from a year ago fizzled. Collectively, they were down nearly 21%, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 Total Return Index was down only 61.5%. My worst selection was Johnson Outdoors Inc. ( JOUT, Financial), down 55%. My best was PC Connection Inc. ( CNXN, Financial), up 14%.

John Dorfman is chairman of Dorfman Value Investments in Boston. His firm of clients may own or trade securities discussed in this column. He can be reached at [email protected].