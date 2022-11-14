GuruFocus hosts a contest every quarter in which people guess the stocks they think Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) might have bought.

The third-quarter contest begins today. To participate, pick THREE stocks you think he purchased between July 1 and Sept. 30, 2022 and post them into the “comments” section below this article.

Yes, the contest does include stocks his two portfolio managers, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, may also have purchased. It does NOT include, however, the share repurchases of Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial). It also exempts additions to the Occidental Petroleum Corp. ( OXY, Financial) stake as those transactions were previously disclosed.

Those who guess correctly will win a signed copy of GuruFocus founder Charlie Tian’s highly rated book, “Invest Like a Guru.”

Berkshire Hathaway will release Buffett’s equity portfolio of third-quarter buys and sells on or around Nov. 15. We’ll announce the winner(s) shortly after that.

For the second quarter of 2022, Berkshire did not establish any new holdings. It did, however, boost nine positions, including Occidental, Ally Financial Inc. ( ALLY, Financial), Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial), Activision Blizzard Inc. ( ATVI, Financial) and Chevron Corp. ( CVX, Financial)

On the sell side, the conglomerate pared back General Motors Co. ( GM, Financial), U.S. Bancorp ( USB, Financial), The Kroger Co. ( KR, Financial) and STORE Capital Corp. ( STOR, Financial) as well as sold out of Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ, Financial) and Royalty Pharma PLC ( RPRX, Financial).

What did it do in the third quarter? You tell us.

For more inspiration, see Buffett’s portfolio here.

Don’t forget to add your guesses in the comments below.

Good luck!