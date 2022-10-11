OVERBROOK MANAGEMENT CORP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 79 stocks valued at a total of $352.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(8.31%), GOOG(8.01%), and RPRX(7.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OVERBROOK MANAGEMENT CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 44,598 shares in NYSE:UNH, giving the stock a 6.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $525.83 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $544.19 per share and a market cap of $507.97Bil. The stock has returned 19.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-book ratio of 6.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.98 and a price-sales ratio of 1.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 106,017-share investment in NYSE:WMT. Previously, the stock had a 3.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $131.42 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Walmart Inc traded for a price of $141.77 per share and a market cap of $384.78Bil. The stock has returned -2.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walmart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-book ratio of 4.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.04 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 80,481 shares in NAS:TMUS, giving the stock a 3.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $140.43 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, T-Mobile US Inc traded for a price of $149.51 per share and a market cap of $186.19Bil. The stock has returned 25.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 122.66, a price-book ratio of 2.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 50,070 shares in NAS:VRSN, giving the stock a 2.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $184.99 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, VeriSign Inc traded for a price of $188.17 per share and a market cap of $19.96Bil. The stock has returned -18.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VeriSign Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.21 and a price-sales ratio of 14.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, OVERBROOK MANAGEMENT CORP bought 36,058 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 125,606. The trade had a 2.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/10/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $239.0865 per share and a market cap of $1,785.27Bil. The stock has returned -26.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-book ratio of 10.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.12 and a price-sales ratio of 8.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

