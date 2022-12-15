CI Select Canadian Equity Fund's Top 5 Buys of the Half-Year

Canada-based fund reports semiannual portfolio as of September

Author's Avatar
James Li
25 minutes ago
Summary
  • The fund’s top buy was a Canadian financial sector ETF.
  • It also entered holdings in TELUS and Royal Bank of Canada.
  • The fund also established positions in U.S. Foods Holding and Alphabet.
Article's Main Image

The

CI Select Canadian Equity Fund (Trades, Portfolio), part of CI Investments Inc., disclosed in a regulatory filing that its top-five buys during the six-month period from March to September were CI Global Financial Sector ETF (TSX:FSF.TO, Financial), TELUS Corp. (TSX:T, Financial), Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY, Financial), U.S. Foods Holding Corp. (USFD, Financial) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, Financial).

The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in Canadian and global equities based on analyses of companies’ full capital structure and qualitative measures such as management quality, financial disclosures and governance structures.

1600886082453471232.png

The fund releases its portfolio updates semiannually. As of September, the fund’s $2.62 billion equity portfolio contains 108 stocks, with 31 new positions and a semiannual turnover of 40%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are financial services, energy, industrials and health care, with weights of 27.57%, 13.73%, 9.6% and 7.88%.

1600887345974968320.png

Investors should be aware that portfolio updates for mutual funds do not necessarily provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings. The data is sourced from the quarterly updates on the website of the fund(s) in question. This usually consists of long equity positions in U.S. and foreign stocks. All numbers are as of the quarter’s end only; it is possible the guru may have already made changes to the positions after the quarter ended. However, even this limited data can provide valuable information.

CI Global Financial Sector ETF

The fund invested in 5,625,387 shares of the CI Global Financial Sector ETF (

TSX:FSF.TO, Financial), giving the position a 4.20% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $21.11 during the third quarter.

1600887777854062592.png

The ETF seeks to track the performance of a basket of stocks in the global financial services sector. During the past five years, the ETF returned an annualized 3.61% per year.

1600888888442847232.png

TELUS

The fund purchased 1,904,909 shares of TELUS (

TSX:T, Financial), giving the position 2% equity portfolio weight.

1600893658813530112.png

Shares of TELUS averaged 30.35 Canadian dollars ($22.34) during the third quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99 as of Thursday.

1600950018838200320.png

The Vancouver-based telecom giant has a GF Score of 89 out of 100 based on a rank of 9 out of 10 for profitability and growth, a momentum rank of 8 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 5 out of 10 and a financial strength rank of 4 out of 10.

1600895701867397120.png

TELUS’ profitability ranks 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that outperforms approximately 70% of global competitors.

1600904996751245312.png

Gurus with holdings in TELUS’ U.S.-based shares (

TU, Financial) include Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)’s Royce Investment Partners.

1600908339259211776.png

Royal Bank of Canada

The fund purchased 346,731 shares of Royal Bank of Canada (

TSX:RY, Financial), giving the position 1.65% equity portfolio weight.

1600949100679888896.png

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada averaged C$127.92 ($94.18) during the third quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04 as of Thursday.

1600950360967577600.png

The Montreal, Quebec-based bank has as GF Score of 79 out of 100: Even though the company’s financial strength and GF Value rank just 3 out of 10, Royal Bank of Canada has a momentum rank of 10 out of 10, a growth rank of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rank of 7 out of 10.

1600952629079408640.png

The bank’s profitability ranks 7 out of 10 on the heels of a five-star business predictability rank and 10 years of positive net income over the past 10 years despite returns on assets underperforming more than 55% of global competitors.

1600966567523352576.png

U.S. Foods Holdings

The fund purchased 883,500 shares of U.S. Foods Holdings (

USFD, Financial), giving the position 1.23% equity portfolio weight.

1600966968221990912.png

Shares of U.S. Foods Holdings averaged $32.45 during the third quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91 as of Thursday.

1600967644637396992.png

The Rosemont, Illinois-based food service company has a GF Score of 78 out of 100: Although the company has a momentum rank of 10 out of 10, U.S. Foods’ profitability and GF Value rank just 6 out of 10 while the company’s financial strength and growth rank just 5 out of 10.

1600968483636609024.png

U.S. Foods’ profitability ranks 6 out of 10 on the back of profit margins and returns underperforming over 60% of global competitors.

1600969850249904128.png

Alphabet

The fund purchased 235,780 Class A shares of Alphabet (

GOOGL, Financial), giving the position 1.19% equity portfolio weight.

1600971019504418816.png

Class A shares of Alphabet averaged $93.71, showing that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.67 as of Thursday.

1600971319472652288.png

The Moutain View, California-based online media giant has a GF Score of 95 out of 100 driven on a rank of 10 out of 10 for growth and GF Value and a rank of 9 out of 10 for profitability and financial strength despite momentum ranking just 5 out of 10.

1600971681822769152.png

Alphabet’s profitability ranks 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include 10 years of positive operating income over the past 10 years and returns that outperform more than 80% of global competitors.

1600974583236755456.png

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.