As the end of a tumultuous and eventful year swiftly approaches, investors are reviewing their portfolio holdings to determine how they performed in 2022.

With inflation, rising interest rates and geopolitical conflicts causing continued uncertainty around the world, it is unsurprising that many may have seen their top stocks underperform the benchmark indexes. Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio) is no exception as some of his Omaha, Nebraska-based firm’s largest holdings have posted losses for the year. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index has declined around 20% as of Dec. 20.

According to 13F filings for the three months ended Sept. 30, the guru’s $1.68 billionequity portfolio consisted of 55 stocks. Over half of the portfolio was invested in the financial services, technology and communication services sectors.

As of the end of the third quarter, filings show Weitz’s five largest holdings were Alphabet Inc. ( GOOG, Financial), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.B, Financial), CoStar Group Inc. ( CSGP, Financial), Visa Inc. ( V, Financial) and Mastercard Inc. ( MA, Financial).

Investors should be aware that 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Alphabet

Representing 6.53% of the equity portfolio, Alphabet’s ( GOOG, Financial) Class C stock is Weitz’s largest position. GuruFocus estimates he has gained 144.73% on the long-held investment.

Declining around 38%, the Mountain View, California-based company has slightly underperformed the S&P 500 this year.

The well-known tech giant, which is the parent company of the Google search engine and YouTube, has a $1.15 trillion market cap; its shares were trading around $89.39 on Tuesday with a price-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-book ratio of 4.53 and a price-sales ratio of 4.18.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is significantly undervalued currently based on historical ratios, past financial performance and analysts’ future earnings projections.

Further, the GF Score of 95 out of 100 indicates the company has high outperformance potential, driven by high ratings for growth, profitability, GF Value and financial strength and a moderate momentum rank.

Of the gurus invested in Alphabet’s Class C shares, Dodge & Cox has the largest stake with 0.32% of its outstanding shares. PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio), Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio), First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) and Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio), among others, also have significant positions in the stock.

Berkshire Hathaway

Accounting for 6.37% of the equity portfolio, Class B shares of Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B, Financial) is the guru’s second-largest holding. GuruFocus says he has gained approximately 7.31% on the investment so far.

With a return of roughly 0.58%, the insurance conglomerate, which is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, has outperformed the benchmark this year.

The company has a market cap of $668.37 billion; its Class B shares were trading around $302.52 on Tuesday with a forward price-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-book ratio of 1.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.68.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is modestly overvalued currently.

The GF Score of 86 suggests the company has good outperformance potential on the back of high ratings for growth, profitability and momentum, a moderate financial strength rank and a low GF Value.

With 1.35% of Berkshire’s outstanding Class B shares, Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)’ foundation trust is by far its largest guru shareholder. Other top guru investors include Russo, Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio), Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) and Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio).

CoStar Group

Occupying 5.18% of the equity portfolio, CoStar Group ( CSGP, Financial) is the investor’s third-largest stake. GuruFocus data shows Weitz has gained an estimated 8.51% on the investment since the first quarter of 2020.

Despite returning around -3.26% for the year, the Washington D.C.-based commercial real estate company still outperformed the benchmark index.

The company has a $31.22 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $76.27 on Tuesday with a price-earnings ratio of 89.27, a price-book ratio of 4.66 and a price-sales ratio of 14.32.

Based on the GF Value Line, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued.

The GF Score of 95 suggests the company has high outperformance potential. While its ratings for four of the criteria were high, the momentum rank was more moderate.

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) is the company’s largest guru shareholder with a 4.73% stake. Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) and Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio)’s Akre Capital also have large holdings.

Visa

With a weight of 4.40%, Visa ( V, Financial) is the fourth-largest position in Weitz’s equity portfolio. GuruFocus found he has gained approximately 107.97% on the investment over its lifetime.

Posting a year-to-date return of -7.58%, the financial services company headquartered in San Francisco has outperformed the S&P 500.

The company, which facilitates electronic payments and provides credit card services, has a market cap of $433.20 billion; its shares were trading around $204.65 on Tuesday with a price-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-book ratio of 12.15 and a price-sales ratio of 14.90.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is modestly undervalued currently.

With strong ratings for all five criteria, the GF Score of 99 means the company has high outperformance potential.

Sands is the company’s largest guru shareholder with a 0.51% stake. Other top guru investors of Visa include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Buffett, Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio), Akre’s firm, PRIMECAP, Segalas, Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies, Diamond Hill, Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)’s Bridgewater Associates.

Mastercard

Coming in at number five, Mastercard ( MA, Financial) represents 3.97% of the guru’s equity portfolio. According to GuruFocus, he has gained an estimated 162.85% on the investment.

With a return of around -7.79%, the Purchase, New York-based financial services company has slightly outperformed the S&P 500 in 2022.

The credit card company has a $328.11 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $342.05 on Tuesday with a price-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-book ratio of 51.63and a price-sales ratio of 15.42.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is significantly undervalued currently.

The GF Score of 99 means the company has high outperformance potential, having received solid ratings for four of the criteria and middling marks for financial strength.

Mastercard’s largest guru shareholder is Akre’s firm with a 0.61% stake. Buffett, Fisher, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), Russo, Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio)’s Generation Investment Management, Segalas, Halvorsen and Mandel also have large positions in the stock.