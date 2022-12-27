Wally Weitz's Top Holdings Mostly Outperform in 2022

While Alphabet disappointed, other stocks topped the index

2 hours ago
Summary
  • Alphabet underperformed the S&P 500 this year.
  • While other companies also recorded negative returns for the year, they still beat the index.
Article's Main Image

As the end of a tumultuous and eventful year swiftly approaches, investors are reviewing their portfolio holdings to determine how they performed in 2022.

With inflation, rising interest rates and geopolitical conflicts causing continued uncertainty around the world, it is unsurprising that many may have seen their top stocks underperform the benchmark indexes.

Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio) is no exception as some of his Omaha, Nebraska-based firm’s largest holdings have posted losses for the year. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index has declined around 20% as of Dec. 20.

According to 13F filings for the three months ended Sept. 30, the guru’s $1.68 billionequity portfolio consisted of 55 stocks. Over half of the portfolio was invested in the financial services, technology and communication services sectors.

1605229400201199616.png

As of the end of the third quarter, filings show Weitz’s five largest holdings were Alphabet Inc. (

GOOG, Financial), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B, Financial), CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP, Financial), Visa Inc. (V, Financial) and Mastercard Inc. (MA, Financial).

Investors should be aware that 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

1605231946445717504.png

Alphabet

Representing 6.53% of the equity portfolio, Alphabet’s (

GOOG, Financial) Class C stock is Weitz’s largest position. GuruFocus estimates he has gained 144.73% on the long-held investment.

1605233445607407616.png

Declining around 38%, the Mountain View, California-based company has slightly underperformed the S&P 500 this year.

The well-known tech giant, which is the parent company of the Google search engine and YouTube, has a $1.15 trillion market cap; its shares were trading around $89.39 on Tuesday with a price-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-book ratio of 4.53 and a price-sales ratio of 4.18.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is significantly undervalued currently based on historical ratios, past financial performance and analysts’ future earnings projections.

1605235249674027008.png

Further, the GF Score of 95 out of 100 indicates the company has high outperformance potential, driven by high ratings for growth, profitability, GF Value and financial strength and a moderate momentum rank.

1605235712096043008.png

Of the gurus invested in Alphabet’s Class C shares, Dodge & Cox has the largest stake with 0.32% of its outstanding shares.

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio), Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio), First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) and Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio), among others, also have significant positions in the stock.

Berkshire Hathaway

Accounting for 6.37% of the equity portfolio, Class B shares of

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, Financial) is the guru’s second-largest holding. GuruFocus says he has gained approximately 7.31% on the investment so far.

1605238023627309056.png

With a return of roughly 0.58%, the insurance conglomerate, which is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, has outperformed the benchmark this year.

The company has a market cap of $668.37 billion; its Class B shares were trading around $302.52 on Tuesday with a forward price-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-book ratio of 1.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.68.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is modestly overvalued currently.

1605239895016701952.png

The GF Score of 86 suggests the company has good outperformance potential on the back of high ratings for growth, profitability and momentum, a moderate financial strength rank and a low GF Value.

1605239977287974912.png

With 1.35% of Berkshire’s outstanding Class B shares,

Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)’ foundation trust is by far its largest guru shareholder. Other top guru investors include Russo, Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio), Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) and Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio).

CoStar Group

Occupying 5.18% of the equity portfolio, CoStar Group (

CSGP, Financial) is the investor’s third-largest stake. GuruFocus data shows Weitz has gained an estimated 8.51% on the investment since the first quarter of 2020.

1605242328866455552.png

Despite returning around -3.26% for the year, the Washington D.C.-based commercial real estate company still outperformed the benchmark index.

The company has a $31.22 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $76.27 on Tuesday with a price-earnings ratio of 89.27, a price-book ratio of 4.66 and a price-sales ratio of 14.32.

Based on the GF Value Line, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued.

1605244930169602048.png

The GF Score of 95 suggests the company has high outperformance potential. While its ratings for four of the criteria were high, the momentum rank was more moderate.

1605245051091386368.png

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) is the company’s largest guru shareholder with a 4.73% stake. Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) and Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio)’s Akre Capital also have large holdings.

Visa

With a weight of 4.40%, Visa (

V, Financial) is the fourth-largest position in Weitz’s equity portfolio. GuruFocus found he has gained approximately 107.97% on the investment over its lifetime.

1605247064508301312.png

Posting a year-to-date return of -7.58%, the financial services company headquartered in San Francisco has outperformed the S&P 500.

The company, which facilitates electronic payments and provides credit card services, has a market cap of $433.20 billion; its shares were trading around $204.65 on Tuesday with a price-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-book ratio of 12.15 and a price-sales ratio of 14.90.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is modestly undervalued currently.

1605248570129219584.png

With strong ratings for all five criteria, the GF Score of 99 means the company has high outperformance potential.

1605248662227746816.png

Sands is the company’s largest guru shareholder with a 0.51% stake. Other top guru investors of Visa include

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Buffett, Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio), Akre’s firm, PRIMECAP, Segalas, Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies, Diamond Hill, Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)’s Bridgewater Associates.

Mastercard

Coming in at number five, Mastercard (

MA, Financial) represents 3.97% of the guru’s equity portfolio. According to GuruFocus, he has gained an estimated 162.85% on the investment.

1605251488374947840.png

With a return of around -7.79%, the Purchase, New York-based financial services company has slightly outperformed the S&P 500 in 2022.

The credit card company has a $328.11 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $342.05 on Tuesday with a price-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-book ratio of 51.63and a price-sales ratio of 15.42.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is significantly undervalued currently.

1605252396320129024.png

The GF Score of 99 means the company has high outperformance potential, having received solid ratings for four of the criteria and middling marks for financial strength.

1605252688516317184.png

Mastercard’s largest guru shareholder is Akre’s firm with a 0.61% stake. Buffett, Fisher,

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), Russo, Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio)’s Generation Investment Management, Segalas, Halvorsen and Mandel also have large positions in the stock.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.