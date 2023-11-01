New Capital Management LP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $232.00Mil. The top holdings were DFAC(23.34%), DFAX(16.23%), and BRK.B(14.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were New Capital Management LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, New Capital Management LP bought 243,918 shares of ARCA:DFAX for a total holding of 1,222,344. The trade had a 2.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.24.

On 01/11/2023, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $22.73 per share and a market cap of $5.24Bil. The stock has returned -13.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a price-book ratio of 1.29.

During the quarter, New Capital Management LP bought 205,144 shares of ARCA:DFAC for a total holding of 1,779,845. The trade had a 2.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.55.

On 01/11/2023, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $25.23 per share and a market cap of $16.94Bil. The stock has returned -11.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a price-book ratio of 3.07.

During the quarter, New Capital Management LP bought 13,445 shares of ARCA:STIP for a total holding of 223,828. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.03.

On 01/11/2023, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.26 per share and a market cap of $13.04Bil. The stock has returned -2.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, New Capital Management LP bought 7,924 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 61,961. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.7.

On 01/11/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $99.57 per share and a market cap of $85.99Bil. The stock has returned -9.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, New Capital Management LP bought 7,598 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 83,046. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.21.

On 01/11/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $75.9 per share and a market cap of $38.13Bil. The stock has returned -4.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

