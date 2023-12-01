City State Bank recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 652 stocks valued at a total of $162.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.81%), STIP(4.53%), and VYM(2.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were City State Bank’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 60,703 shares in ARCA:DFAT, giving the stock a 1.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.66 during the quarter.

On 01/12/2023, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF traded for a price of $46.22 per share and a market cap of $7.77Bil. The stock has returned -2.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a price-book ratio of 1.44.

During the quarter, City State Bank bought 5,630 shares of ARCA:STIP for a total holding of 72,265. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.03.

On 01/12/2023, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.26 per share and a market cap of $13.04Bil. The stock has returned -2.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, City State Bank bought 7,035 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 24,086. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.52.

On 01/12/2023, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $73.65 per share and a market cap of $87.39Bil. The stock has returned -9.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 21,391 shares in ARCA:DFAC, giving the stock a 0.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.55 during the quarter.

On 01/12/2023, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $25.23 per share and a market cap of $16.95Bil. The stock has returned -11.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a price-book ratio of 3.04.

During the quarter, City State Bank bought 3,356 shares of ARCA:VIG for a total holding of 27,141. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.19.

On 01/12/2023, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $156.16 per share and a market cap of $66.95Bil. The stock has returned -5.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a price-book ratio of 4.53.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

