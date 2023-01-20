Value Screeners Identify Opportunities for 2023

A look at value screener records as investors settle into the New Year

Author's Avatar
James Li
Just now
Summary
  • GuruFocus’ value screeners utilize strategies from value legends like Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett.
  • Several new stocks also made the list as of Friday.
Article's Main Image

As investors settle into the New Year, GuruFocus’ value screeners track the stocks that meet the standards of value legends like Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch,

Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial) co-managers Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio). The screeners also illustrate when a new stock made the value screener.

Premium users can access a wide range of value screeners, including the Ben Graham Net-Net Screener, Undervalued-Predictable Screener, Buffett-Munger Screener, Greenblatt Magic Formula Screener and Peter Lynch Screen. Users can also generate their own value screeners using the All-in-One Screener, which contains over 500 filters including customized filters.

New Graham Net-Net stock: GigaMedia Ltd.

Graham wrote in his book, “The Intelligent Investor,” that the net-net investing approach seeks to invest in stocks that trade below 66% of net current asset value. Table 1 lists the number of net-net stocks for each GuruFocus subscription region as of Friday.

Region

USA

Asia

Europe

Canada

UK / Ireland

Oceania

Latin America

Africa

India / Pakistan

Ben Graham Net-net

173

526

237

40

19

14

8

8

145

Table 1

On Friday, GigaMedia Ltd. (

GIGM, Financial) entered the Ben Graham Net-Net screen as a new stock. The stock traded at $1.34, approximately 33% of its net current asset value of $4.05.

1613940700209053696.png

The Taiwan-based company publishes online games like mahjong, Yume 100 and Fun Vegas. The company’s business segments include personal computer-based games, mobile role playing games, mahjong and casino casual games, and other games and game-related revenues. During fiscal 2021, the company reported approximately $2.4 million in personal computer-based games sales, approximately 43.3% of total revenue.

1613944607240978432.png

GigaMedia has a GF Score of 56 out of 100: Although the company has a financial strength rank of 10 out of 10 and a GF Value rank of 8 out of 10, the company’s profitability and growth rank 2 out of 10 while its momentum ranks just 1 out of 10.

1613941367212441600.png

GigaMedia’s profitability ranks 2 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a low Piotroski F-score of 1 out of 9, a gross margin that underperforms approximately 53% of global competitors and an operating margin that has declined by approximately 6.8% per year over the past five years and underperforms more than 80% of global interactive media companies.

1613945681565810688.png

Despite low profitability, GigaMedia’s financial strength ranks 10 out of 10 on the back of a high Altman Z-score of 3.06 and high interest coverage.

1613946310463946752.png

Undervalued-Predictable and Buffett-Munger Screeners

Buffett and Munger’s investing approach considers four key criteria: understandable business, favorable growth prospects, shareholder-oriented management and attractive valuations. GuruFocus’ Buffett-Munger Screener applies the above criteria by listing stocks with high business predictability rank, positive earnings growth over the past 10 years, increasing gross margins over the past five years, low debt-to-assets growth rates and a price-earnings-to-growth ratio less than 2.

Likewise, the undervalued-predictable screener looks for stocks that have high business predictability rank and have high margins of safety based on the discounted cash flow model.

Table 2 lists the number of undervalued-predictable and Buffett-Munger stocks for each GuruFocus subscription region as of Friday.

Region

USA

Asia

Europe

Canada

UK / Ireland

Oceania

Latin America

Africa

India / Pakistan

Undervalued-Predictable

203

232

506

22

55

9

155

23

70

Buffett-Munger

47

108

189

9

19

6

60

3

53

Table 2

Greenblatt Magic Formula Screen: Nucor

The Greenblatt Magic Formula Screen follows the Gotham Asset Management fund manager’s concept of finding stocks with high earnings yield and return on capital. As of Friday, one of the top-ranked magic formula stocks among the Standard & Poor’s 500 index stocks is Nucor Corp. (

NUE, Financial). The stock’s earnings yield of 27.55% outperforms approximately 82% of global competitors, while Nucor’s return on capital of 79.62% outperforms approximately 95% of global competitors.

1613954659309944832.png

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based steel company has a GF Score of 89 out of 100, driven by a growth rank of 9 out of 10 and a rank of 8 out of 10 for profitability and financial strength despite momentum ranking 6 out of 10 and GF Value ranking 5 out of 10.

1613982153186574336.png

Nucor’s profitability ranks 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8 out of 9 and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 13.5% per year on average over the past five years and outperforms approximately 94% of global competitors.

1613994153757212672.png

Peter Lynch Screen

The Peter Lynch Screen looks for stocks that meet the legendary Fidelity Magellan Fund manager’s criteria to find undervalued stocks. Lynch developed an earnings line chart that compares a company’s share price to its valuation at 15 times earnings per share.

Table 3 lists the number of Peter Lynch stocks for each GuruFocus subscription region as of Friday.

Region

USA

Asia

Europe

Canada

UK / Ireland

Oceania

Latin America

Africa

India / Pakistan

Peter Lynch PE Stocks

70

151

82

5

11

1

28

9

12

Table 3

Historical Low Price-Book and Low Price-Sales Screeners

The Historical Low Price-Book and Historical Low Price-Sales Screeners look for stocks that have high business predictability, yet are trading less than 50% above their 10-year low price-book or price-sales ratio. Table 4 lists the number of stocks making these two screens for each GuruFocus subscription region as of Friday.

Region

USA

Asia

Europe

Canada

UK / Ireland

Oceania

Latin America

Africa

India / Pakistan

Historical Low Price-Book Stocks

208

339

248

29

54

8

78

18

70

Historical Low Price-Sales Stocks

216

303

224

22

41

6

90

20

56

Table 4

Other screeners

Table 5 lists the screener records for other popular screeners, including the 52-week lows screener and the high dividend yield screener.

Region

USA

Asia

Europe

Canada

UK / Ireland

Oceania

Latin America

Africa

India / Pakistan

52-week Lows Stocks

162

1961

235

24

67

46

85

21

567

52-week Highs Stocks

194

214

69

17

46

12

60

15

263

High Dividend Yield Stocks

129

70

207

5

24

9

63

11

26

Table 5

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.