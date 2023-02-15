GuruFocus hosts a contest every quarter in which people guess the stocks they think Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) might have bought.

The fourth-quarter contest begins today. To participate, pick THREE stocks you think he purchased between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022 and post them into the “comments” section below this article.

Yes, the contest does include stocks his two portfolio managers, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, may also have purchased. It does NOT include, however, the share repurchases of Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial).

Those who guess correctly will win a signed copy of GuruFocus founder Charlie Tian’s highly rated book, “Invest Like a Guru.”

Berkshire Hathaway will release Buffett’s equity portfolio of fourth-quarter buys and sells on or around Feb. 15. We’ll announce the winner(s) shortly after that.

For the third quarter of 2022, Berkshire established new holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. ( TSM, Financial), Louisiana-Pacific Corp. ( LPX, Financial) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. ( JEF, Financial). It also boosted several positions, including Occidental Petroleum Corp. ( OXY, Financial), Chevron Corp. ( CVX, Financial) and Paramount Global ( PARA, Financial).

On the sell side, the conglomerate pared back General U.S. Bancorp, Activision Blizzard Inc. ( ATVI, Financial) and Bank of New York Mellon Corp ( BK, Financial) as well as sold out of STORE Capital Corp. ( STOR, Financial).

What did it do in the fourth quarter? You tell us.

For more inspiration, see Buffett’s portfolio here.

Don’t forget to add your guesses in the comments below.

Good luck!