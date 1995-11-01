5 Undervalued Predictable Stocks to Consider in the Tech Sector

These companies have predictable businesses while offering potential value

Author's Avatar
Just now
Summary
  • SS&C Technologies, Lam Research, Adobe, CDW and Applied Materials qualified for the screener recently.
Article's Main Image

After a beatdown in 2022, tech stocks appear to be making a comeback as the sector has gained around 2.47% year to date despite the continued uncertainty regarding inflation, interest rates, supply chains and, most recently, the banking sector.

1640161849485856768.png

Due to the recovery, investors may be interested in finding opportunities among undervalued tech securities that have predictable performances.

The Undervalued Predictable Screener, a Premium GuruFocus feature, determines whether a stock is undervalued or overvalued based on two methods: discounted cash flow and discounted earnings.

According to both methods, companies with a discount higher than zero are consider undervalued, while discounts below zero are considered overvalued. The companies’ predictability rates are then determined based on their historical performance over the past decade.

The screener also looks for companies with predictability ranks of at least four out of five stars.

Based on these criteria, a number of tech stocks qualified for the screener as of March 27, including SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (

SSNC, Financial), Lam Research Corp. (LRCX, Financial), Adobe Inc. (ADBE, Financial), CDW Corp. (CDW, Financial) and Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT, Financial).

SS&C Technologies

Shares of SS&C Technologies (

SSNC, Financial) are currently trading 55% below the DCF value of $122 and 36% below the discounted earnings value of $85.

The Windsor, Connecticut-based fintech software company has a $13.58 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $54.17 on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-book ratio of 2.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.70.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is modestly undervalued currently based on historical ratios, past financial performance and analysts’ future earnings projections.

1640167147558703104.png

At 94 out of 100, the GF Score indicates the company has high outperformance potential. While it received high ranks for profitability, growth, GF Value and momentum, financial strength was more moderate.

1640167492137553920.png

It also has a five-star predictability rank. GuruFocus data shows companies with this rank return an average of 12.1% annually over a 10-year period.

Of the gurus invested in SS&C Technologies,

Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest stake with 5.02% of its outstanding shares. Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio), Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) and Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) also have sizeable holdings.

Lam Research

Lam Research (

LRCX, Financial) shares are trading 32% below the DCF value of $739 and 61% below the discounted earnings value of $1,280.

The manufacturer of semiconductor fabrication equipment, which is headquartered in Fremont, California, has a market cap of $67.60 billion; its shares were trading around $500.97 on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-book ratio of 8.17 and a price-sales ratio of 3.63.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is modestly undervalued currently.

1640170941273116672.png

Further, the GF Score of 100 implies the company has high outperformance potential, driven by high marks across the board.

1640171287143813120.png

Lam Research also has a 4.5-star predictability rank. GuruFocus found companies with this rank return an average of 10.6% annually.

With a 1.96% stake,

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) is Lam Research’s largest guru shareholder. Other top guru investors include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio), Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio), Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio), Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), Jerome Dodson (Trades, Portfolio) and Mark Hillman (Trades, Portfolio).

Adobe

Shares of Adobe (

ADBE, Financial) are trading 31% below the DCF value of $539, but 7% above the discounted earnings value of $349.

The San Jose, California-based software company, which is known for inventing the PDF and its digital media editing products, has a $169.82 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $370.31 on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-book ratio of 11.95 and a price-sales ratio of 9.63.

Based on the GF Value Line, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued currently.

1640181144492216320.png

The GF Score of 98 means the company has high outperformance potential on the back of high ratings for all five criteria.

1640181522881351680.png

Adobe also has a four-star predictability rank. According to GuruFocus research, companies with this rank return, on average, 9.8% annually.

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) is Adobe’s largest guru shareholder with a 1.39% stake. Additional gurus with largest positions include Fisher, Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio) and Laffont.

CDW

CDW (

CDW, Financial) shares are trading 30% below the DCF value of $276 and 31% below the discounted earnings value of $280.

The provider of information technology solutions, which is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, has a market cap of $26.28 billion; its shares were trading around $193.84 on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-book ratio of 16.39 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is fairly valued currently.

1640186686069575680.png

The company has high outperformance potential with a GF Score of 93. While it received high ratings for three of the criteria, financial strength and GF Value were more moderate.

1640187088781479936.png

Further, CDW has a four-star predictability rank.

Holding 0.33% of its outstanding shares, Baron is the largest guru shareholder of the company. CDW is also being held by

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies, David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio) and Greenblatt.

Applied Materials

Shares of Applied Materials (

AMAT, Financial) are trading 27% below its DCF Value of $164 and 53% below its discounted earnings value of $257.

The Santa Clara, California-based company, which supplies semiconductor manufacturing equipment, has a $101.34 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $119.91 on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-book ratio of 7.55 and a price-sales ratio of 3.95.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is fairly valued currently.

1640226202436276224.png

With a GF Score of 97, the company has high outperformance potential. While the ratings for four categories were solid, the GF Value rank was more moderate.

1640228395155492864.png

Applied Materials has a four-star predictability rank.

Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of Applied Materials with a 0.86% stake. Other notable investors include Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio)’s Generation Investment, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), Fisher and the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio).

Additional opportunities

Other companies that qualified for the screener were Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (

TSM, Financial), ASML Holding NV (ASML, Financial), Apple Inc. (AAPL, Financial), Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN, Financial) and Sanmina Corp. (SANM, Financial).

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.