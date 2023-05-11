Robert Olstein Enters Into Korn Ferry, Exits 2 Positions in 1st Quarter

Defense-first firm releases quarterly portfolio

Author's Avatar
James Li
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Olstein's firm entered a new position in Korn Ferry.
  • The firm also boosted its holding in International Flavors & Fragrances.
  • It trimmed its position in Generac and exited its holdings in Scotts Miracle Gro and Booking Holdings.
Article's Main Image

Olstein Capital Management, the firm led by

Robert Olstein (Trades, Portfolio), disclosed in a regulatory portfolio update filing that its top-five trades during the first quarter included a new holding in Korn Ferry (KFY, Financial), a boost to its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF, Financial), a reduction to its holding in Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC, Financial) and the closure of its positions in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. (SMG, Financial) and Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG, Financial).

The Purchase, New York-based firm seeks long-term capital appreciation by applying a defense-first investing approach. Olstein emphasizes key features like sustainable cash flows, no aggressive accounting practices, strong balance sheets and low valuations relative to private market value.

1654140839858798592.png

As of March, the firm’s $638-million equity portfolio contains 100 stocks, with four new positions and a quarterly turnover ratio of 9%. The top-four sectors in terms of weight are industrials, consumer cyclical, financial services and technology, with weights of 19.01%, 16.56%, 15.13% and 14.63%.

1654142337682505728.png

Investors should be aware that 13F reports do not provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings. They include only a snapshot of long equity positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They do not include short positions, non-ADR international holdings or other types of securities. However, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Korn Ferry

The firm invested in 115,000 shares of Korn Ferry (

KFY, Financial), giving the position a 0.93% equity portfolio weight.

1653877714714624000.png

Shares of Korn Ferry averaged $53.97 during the first quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.80 as of Thursday.

1654146150946570240.png

The Los Angeles-based organizational consulting and management recruitment company has a GF Score of 95 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10 and a rank of 7 out of 10 for momentum, GF Value and financial strength.

1654148601896501248.png

Korn Ferry’s positive investing signs include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and a gross profit margin that has increased by approximately 0.7% per year and is outperforming approximately 94% of global competitors.

1654151101487775744.png

International Flavors & Fragrances

The firm added 62,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (

IFF, Financial), expanding the position by 221.43% and its equity portfolio by 0.90%.

1654151658000613376.png

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances averaged $99.40 during the first quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.71 as of Thursday.

1654152984990318592.png

The New York specialty ingredients producer has a GF Score of 73 out of 100 based on a GF Value rank of 9 out of 10, a profitability rank of 7 out of 10, a growth rank of 2 out of 10 and a rank of 5 out of 10 for momentum and financial strength.

1654153838661206016.png

Although the company’s gross margin outperforms approximately 73% of global competitors, International Flavors & Fragrances’ net margin and return on equity underperform more than 89% of global chemical companies.

1654158638182301696.png

Generac Holdings

The firm sold 62,550 shares of Generac Holdings (

GNRC, Financial), slicing 52.13% of the position and 0.99% of its equity portfolio. Shares averaged $115.68 during the first quarter.

1654159322206175232.png

GuruFocus’ GF Value Line labeled the Waukehsa, Wisconsin-based power generation equipment company a possible value trap based on its low price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.32 as of Thursday and low momentum rank of 4 out of 10.

1654161279591383040.png

Despite having low momentum, Generac Holdings has a GF Score of 84 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 9 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 6 out of 10 and a GF Value rank of 4 out of 10.

1654161956375887872.png

The Scotts Miracle Gro

The firm sold all 170,900 of its shares of The Scotts Miracle Gro (

SMG, Financial), trimming 1.30% of its equity portfolio. Shares averaged $71.92 during the first quarter.

1654187997458857984.png

GuruFocus’ GF Value Line labeled the Marysville, Ohio-based gardening and landscape company a possible value trap based on its low price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.49 as of Thursday and poor financial strength rank of 3 out of 10.

1654189238331113472.png

The company’s low financial strength rank is driven by several warning signs, which include a low Piotroski F-score of 3 out of 9, a weak Altman Z-score of 1.65, and an interest coverage ratio that is less than 2 and underperforms approximately 94% of global competitors.

1654190734162526208.png

Despite having low financial strength, The Scotts Miracle Gro has a GF Score of 80 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 10 out of 10, a growth rank of 5 out of 10 and a rank of 8 out of 10 for GF Value and profitability.

1654191174539280384.png

Booking Holdings

The firm sold all 3,350 of its shares of Booking Holdings (

BKNG, Financial), trimming 1.06% of its equity portfolio.

1654221886185275392.png

Shares of Booking Holdings averaged $2,433.33 during the first quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.74 as of Thursday.

1654222552400134144.png

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based online travel and reservation giant has a GF Score of 84 out of 100 based on a rank of 9 out of 10 for momentum and GF Value, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 6 out of 10 and a growth rank of 5 out of 10.

1654225806840299520.png

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.