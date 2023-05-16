GuruFocus hosts a contest every quarter in which people guess the stocks they think Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) might have bought.

The first-quarter contest begins today. To participate, pick ONLY THREE stocks you think he purchased between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2023 and post them into the “comments” section below this article. Submissions with greater than or less than three choices will be disqualified.

Yes, the contest does include stocks his two portfolio managers, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, may also have purchased. It does NOT include, however, the share repurchases of Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial). Further, it does not include additions to the Occidental Petroleum Corp. ( OXY, Financial) stake or the positions in five Japanese trading houses as these trades were previously disclosed.

Those who guess correctly will win a signed copy of GuruFocus founder Charlie Tian’s highly rated book, “Invest Like a Guru.”

Berkshire Hathaway will release Buffett’s equity portfolio of first-quarter buys and sells on or around May 15. We’ll announce the winner(s) shortly after that.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, Berkshire increased only three holdings: Louisiana-Pacific Corp. ( LPX, Financial), Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial) and Paramount Global ( PARA, Financial).

On the sell side, the conglomerate pared back Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. ( TSM, Financial), U.S. Bancorp ( USB, Financial), Bank of New York Mellon Corp. ( BK, Financial), Activision Blizzard Inc. ( ATVI, Financial), Chevron Corp. ( CVX, Financial) and McKesson Corp. ( MCK, Financial), along with a couple other investments.

What did it do in the first quarter? You tell us.

For more inspiration, see Buffett’s portfolio here.

Don’t forget to add your guesses in the comments below.

Good luck!