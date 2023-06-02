Wallace Weitz's Firm Enters Live Nation Entertainment, Exits Charles Schwab

Benjamin Graham-style firm releases 1st-quarter portfolio update

Author's Avatar
James Li
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Firm entered a new position in Live Nation Entertainment.
  • It sold out of Charles Schwab and First Republic Bank.
  • Firm also trimmed its positions in Fidelity National Information Services and Axalta Coating Systems.
Article's Main Image

Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio), the portfolio manager of the Weitz Value Fund and Weitz Partners Value Fund, disclosed in a regulatory 13F filing that his firm’s top trades during the first quarter included a new holding in Live National Entertainment Inc. (LYV, Financial) and the closure of its positions in Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW, Financial) and First Republic Bank (FRCB, Financial). The firm also trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS, Financial) and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA, Financial).

The Omaha, Nebraska-based firm’s investing strategy combines Benjamin Graham’s price sensitivity and insistence on a margin of safety with a conviction that qualitative factors that allow a company to have some control over its destiny can be more important than statistical measurements like historical book value or reported earnings.

1662122687893340160.png

As of March, the firm’s $1.72 billion 13F equity portfolio contains 51 stocks with a quarterly turnover ratio of 1%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are communication services, financial services, technology and health care, representing 22.97%, 22.90%, 22.87% and 9.63% of the equity portfolio.

1662124028346761216.png

Investors should be aware 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Live Nation Entertainment

Weitz purchased 61,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment (

LYV, Financial), giving the position 0.25% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $73.32 during the first quarter.

1662133743424372736.png

GuruFocus’ GF Value Line labeled the Beverly Hills, California-based live entertainment company a possible value trap based on its low price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.36 as of Friday and poor ranks for profitability and growth.

1662134594666758144.png

Live Nation Entertainment’s profitability ranks 4 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a gross profit margin that underperforms more than 71% of global competitors. Additionally, the company had just one year of positive net income over the past decade; further, the company had negative income during seven of the past 12 quarters.

1662135979827265536.png

The company has a GF Score of 64 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 7 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 5 out of 10, a growth rank of 2 out of 10 and a rank of 4 out of 10 for GF Value and profitability.

1662139294141120512.png

Charles Schwab

The firm sold all 726,426 shares of Charles Schwab (

SCHW, Financial), slicing 3.46% of its equity portfolio.

1662157868708659200.png

Shares of Charles Schwab averaged $73.23 during the first quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.65 as of Friday.

1662158797956710400.png

The Westlake, Texas-based brokerage and wealth management company has a GF Score of 78 out of 100 based on a GF Value rank of 10 out of 10, a growth rank of 9 out of 10, a profitability rank of 7 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 3 out of 10 and a momentum rank of 2 out of 10.

1662185729360396288.png

The company’s equity-to-debt ratio of 0.07 underperforms more than 91% of global competitors, suggesting high leverage. Despite this, Charles Schwab’s high profitability rank is driven by several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 out of 9 and a return on equity that outperforms approximately 84% of global competitors.

1662162457218514944.png

First Republic Bank

The firm sold all 117,450 shares of First Republic Bank (

FRCB, Financial), trimming 0.82% of its equity portfolio.

1662164232206024704.png

Weitz said in his shareholder letter that his firm sold the position in the high $30s, which he said was “suboptimal but kept a bad outcome from becoming worse.” Shares of First Republic Bank traded over the counter for just 30 cents as of Friday.

1662167289065111552.png

On May 1, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) received a substantial amount of First Republic Bank’s assets and deposits following the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. seizing the embattled bank’s assets and deposits and auctioning them. As of April 13, First Republic had approximately $229.1 billion in total assets and $103.9 billion in total deposits, compared with $212.6 billion in total assets and $176.4 billion in total deposits as of December 2022.

1662171727683125248.png

First Republic Bank has a GF Score of 64 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 9 out of 10, a profitability rank of 6 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 3 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 2 out of 10 and a momentum rank of 1 out of 10.

1662172170861674496.png

Fidelity National Information Services

Weitz sold 219,400 shares of Fidelity National Information Services (

FIS, Financial), chopping 32.46% of the position and 0.85% of its equity portfolio. Shares averaged $65.09 during the first quarter.

1662174054070616064.png

GuruFocus’ GF Value Line labeled the Jacksonville, Florida-based payment processing company a possible value trap based on the company’s low price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.41 as of Friday and low ranks for financial strength, growth and momentum.

1662174929879040000.png

The company’s low financial strength rank is driven by several warning signs, which include a low Altman Z-score of -0.49 and an interest coverage ratio that underperforms approximately 83% of global competitors.

1662177992870199296.png

The stock has a GF Score of 61 out of 100 based on a profitability rank of 6 out of 10, a growth rank of 1 out of 10 and a rank of 4 out of 10 for momentum, financial strength and GF Value.

1662178780669542400.png

Axalta Coating Systems

The firm sold 357,623 shares of Axalta Coating Systems (

AXTA, Financial), slicing 68.64% of the position and 0.52% of its equity portfolio.

1662179313971101696.png

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems averaged $28.74 during the first quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.91 as of Friday.

1662179615696748544.png

The Glen Mills, Pennsylvania-based coating systems company has a GF Score of 75 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 9 out of 10, a profitability rank of 7 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 5 out of 10 and a rank of 4 out of 10 for growth and financial strength.

1662180375314563072.png

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.