The Owner Mindset

A few examples from our portfolio

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Summary
  • Nothing better than an owner mindset makes management tick for shareholders.
  • According to historical data, owner-operated companies outperform others by a wide margin in total stock returns.
  • An owner mindset is not the exclusive label for founders.
Article's Main Image

What makes corporate managers tick for their shareholders? In our experience, nothing drives long-lasting superior performances better than an owner mindset. What exactly does that look like on the ground? Common traits include thinking long term, willingness to take short-term risks, being purpose-led, cost consciousness, customer-centricity, discipline, conservatism and a constant lookout for innovation. These factors contribute to value-generative capital allocation, which stock performance tends to follow. Historical data shows that owner-operated companies outperform others by a wide margin in total stock returns.

It is not difficult to find many examples of owner mindset across our equity portfolio. A few of them have their unique missions to pursue: for instance, Singapore-based Snack Empire (

HKSE:01843, Financial) brings iconic Taiwanese street snacks to foodies worldwide, from California to Indonesia; Egypt-based Integrated Diagnostics (LSE:IDHC, Financial) aims to improve the quality of health care services in the Middle East and Africa. Some, such as Jobindex (OCSE:JOBNDX, Financial) (the number one job portal in Denmark), often zig when others zag, embracing short-term headwinds for long-term gains. Others demonstrate a thrift culture - sometime to the extreme: at the Hong Kong headquarter of Plover Bay (HKSE:01523, Financial) (a global leader in high-performance wireless networking), we found no reception desk, no office decoration and even no passenger elevator (a cargo elevator is the way to go).

It is worth mentioning that an owner mindset is not the exclusive label for founders. Companies like Kakau.com (the operator of two leading internet platforms in Japan), Credit Acceptance (

CACC, Financial) (U.S. subprime auto loan underwriter), Games Workshop (LSE:GAW, Financial) (the U.K.-based company behind Warhammer), although no longer seeing their founders around, still maintain a return-focused, disciplined, prudent capital-allocation approach. Evidently, the owner mindset is inheritable, and hence, could be part of the durable competitive edge that guards the long-term prosperity of the business.

This article was written by the author and first appeared in Hillside Wealth Management's monthly newsletter.

Disclosure: The mention of any security in this article does not constitute an investment recommendation. Investors should always conduct careful analysis themselves or consult with their investment advisors before acting in the stock market. I/We have position(s) in any of the securities referenced in this article.

Disclosures

I am/we currently own positions in the stocks mentioned, and have NO plans to sell some or all of the positions in the stocks mentioned over the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.