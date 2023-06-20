Nutanix Inc. ( NTNX, Financial) is a pure-play software company in the hyperconverged infrastructure, or HCI, category. By integrating compute, storage, networking and virtualization into a software-defined solution, the company offers a powerful enterprise cloud platform.

Founded in 2009, the company secured backing from prominient venture capital firms such as Khosla Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Blumberg Capital in its early stages. Over the years, the company continued to attract investments, including a significant funding round led by Goldman Sachs ( GS, Financial) in 2014. Then, in 2016, Nutanix made its debut with an initial public offering at $16 per share. In 2020, Bain Capital Private Equity led a $750 million convertible note financing round at conversion price of $27.75 per share. The investment aimed to support Nutanix's product development, expansion and strategic initiatives.

Nutanix is currently trading around $29 per share.

Nutanix's role in the growing HCI market

Hyperconverged infrastructure combines network, storage and compute into a virtualized system, simplifying management and eliminating legacy infrastructure pain points. Unlike traditional converged infrastructure, which focuses on hardware, HCI is software-defined, enabling flexibility and scalability.

The technology offers numerous advantages for enterprises, including:

Ease of deployment: HCI provides a turnkey solution, simplifying the deployment process.

Flexibility: It supports hybrid cloud models, allowing seamless integration between on-premises and public cloud environments.

Cost efficiency: Single sourcing of hardware and reduced management overhead result in lower costs.

Reliability: HCI's software-defined nature enhances reliability and fault tolerance.

Unified management and automation: The software-driven approach allows for centralized management and automation.

The adoption of HCI is on the rise, particularly among companies embracing hybrid cloud infrastructure. Statista data reveals that 69% of respondents following a hybrid cloud approach have deployed or are in the process of deploying HCI. Projections by 650 Group estimate the HCI segment will reach $27 billion by 2025, growing at an impressive compound annual rate of 28%.

As a pure-play software company, Nutanix is at the forefront of the HCI revolution. While hardware manufacturers partner with the company to offer certified hardware, it focuses on developing its HCI software platform. Nutanix offers an easy-to-use solution that stands out due to its versatile software, which can be deployed across multiple hypervisors and clouds using a unified management platform. The solution, with its Acropolis Hypervisor based on Linux KVM, presents a cost-effective alternative to pricier options. While Nutanix's solutions are primarily deployed in centralized data centers, the company is actively working to broaden its portfolio to cater to the smaller edge deployment segment.

In recent years, the HCI segment has witnessed a surge in both established vendors and emerging players. While legacy companies such as Dell ( DELL, Financial), VMware ( VMW, Financial), Cisco ( CSCO, Financial), Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( HPE, Financial) and NetApp ( NTAP, Financial) have introduced their own solutions, new entrants like Pivot3 have also made their presence known. Despite already holding a superior technology and platform, Nutanix currently holds the second-largest market share position, trailing only behind VMware. According to an IDC study, customers leveraging HCI solutions reported a 51% lower cost of ownership, 94% reduction in unplanned downtime and a payback period of just six months. In times of economic downturn, customers are likely to consolidate their spending on the top two HCI players, allowing Nutanix to gain market share at the expense of smaller competitors.

Financials and valuation



Nutanix currently has a market capitalization of $7 billion. When we subtract the company's cash of $1.39 billion and debt of $1.32 billion from its most recent balance sheet, the enterprise value comes to $6.97 billion.

For its current fiscal year, which ends in July, the company has projected revenue of $1.77 billion to $1.78 billion, indicating 13% year-over-year growth. Additionally, the company expects a pro forma operating margin of 2%.

This puts Nutanix's valuation at just 3.93 times enterprise value-to-revenue. It is important to note the Wall Street consensus anticipates an acceleration in growth for 2024, with a projected 13.7% year-over-year increase to $2.09 billion in revenue. This would put the multiple at 3.30.

Considering Nutanix's strong attributes such as gross margins of over 80%, a significant portion of recurring revenue, expected growth in the mid-teens range, and positive cash flow with above-breakeven margins, these valuation multiples appear to be quite low and at a significant discount compared to its peers, ranging from 30% to 50%. This valuation gap is expected to narrow as Nutanix progresses toward achieving free cash flow breakeven and profitability.

Conclusion

Hyperconverged infrastructure is transforming the private cloud landscape, offering enterprises a flexible, cost-effective and unified solution for their IT infrastructure needs. Nutanix's pioneering efforts in the HCI market, along with its software-defined approach and strategic partnerships, are revolutionizing how organizations manage their infrastructure. However, the company must navigate the competitive landscape and continue to drive software sales to get to sustainable profitability. With the stock trading at 30% to 50% discount relative to peers, the company is a potential value play for long-term investors.