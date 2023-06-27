Molson-Coors Is In the Zone

Molson-Coors is recovering but still has some ways to go

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Molson-Coors stock has staged a strong recovery this year, though it's not done just yet.
Article's Main Image

Molson Coors Beverage Co. (

TAP, Financial) continues to recover from the pandemic and has recently broken to new multi-year highs. I believe this trend should continue, though at a slower pace. Molson Coors is also a post-acquisition deleveraging story similar to Anheuser Busch-Inbev (BUD, Financial), which I wrote about previously, but Molson Coors is further along.

Acquisition and company history

Molson Coors went for scale when Anheuser-Busch Inbev was forced to divest the MillerCoors joint venture business in North America when it acquired SABMiller in 2016 to receive regulatory approval in the U.S.

Anheuser-Busch gave up SABMiller's ownership of the Miller brands by selling its 58% stake in MillerCoors to Molson Coors for $12 billion. Previously, MillerCoors was owned by SABMiller and Denver-based Molson Coors in a joint venture. Molson Coors took on a large amount of debt to fund the acquisition.

After the acquisition, integration was initially problematic as is typical with large mergers and then in 2020 Covid-19 hit, driving the share price down as the company's on premises (bars and restaurants) business dried up. The debt and covid related drop in sales scared the market as investors panicked. There was also the huge popularity of non-beer alcoholic beverages like, Truly and White Claw coolers among younger demographics during that period (which has since abated) as well as the increased adoption of craft beers (still going strong).

1670893016811831296.png

Recovering fundamentals

The company is now putting these problems behind it as the pandemic recovery proceeds, and it readjusts to the competitive threats. Profits margins are coming back and Molson Coors is rapidly deleveraging (the company has paid down about $5.5 billion in debt over the past six and a half years). Dividends, which were cut to cope with the Covid-19 crisis, have been reinstated and profitability is improving. The company is even buying back some stock. As such, the company is much improved fundamentally compared to five years ago.

1670893960714780672.png

Molson Coors' operating margins, which dipped slightly in 2022 as the company fought back for market share, are expected to get back to historical levels.

1670958162271797248.png
TAP Data by GuruFocus

The table below shows improvements in Molson Coors' revenue and free cash flow from last year. The stock has responded strongly, having climbed over 35% year to date. While earnings per share was negative in the recent quarter due to non-cash charges and adjustments, Wall Street analysts are projecting continued improvement over the next couple of years. The forward price-earnings ratio is about 16, which looks fairly valued in my opinion.

Growth Rates (Per Share)

Annuals (Year End)

Analyst Estimate

Fiscal Period

10-Year

5-Year

1-Year

Dec 20

Dec 21

Dec 22

Dec 23

Dec 24

Dec 25

Revenue

11.30%

-1.10%

2.40%

9,654

10,279.7

10,701

11,139

11,146

11,218

EPS without NRI

-

-

-124.10%

-4.38

4.62

-0.81

4.15

4.37

4.5

EBIT

13.40%

-6.60%

-39.70%

-369.3

1,499.3

188.1

1,375

1,420

1,448

EBITDA

-1.50%

-17.50%

-66.70%

552.7

2,285.4

872.9

1,902

2,153

2,190

Free Cash Flow

1.90%

-9.90%

4.60%

1,120.9

1,050.9

840.6

-

-

-

Dividends

-3.70%

-11.50%

46.20%

0.57

0.68

1.52

1.63

1.72

1.79

Book Value

4.30%

-0.70%

-5.90%

57.07

61.83

58.67

-

-

-

Price (Total Return)

5.30%

1.90%

35.20%

45.19

46.35

51.52

-

-

-

Valuation

A comparative analysis of selected major mass brewers is given below. Note Molson Coors' price-sales ratio is lower than its peers and its operating margin is also low. This would mean there is considerable scope for improvement.

Ticker

Company

Current

Price

PE Ratio

(TTM)

PB Ratio

PS Ratio

EV-to-

EBITDA

Operating

Margin %

TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Co

66.28

At Loss

1.13

1.33

26.60

8.68

HEINY

Heineken NV

52.19

20.54

2.81

1.92

10.63

14.73

SAM

Boston Beer Co Inc

332.84

68.49

3.92

1.98

20.73

5.31

BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

58.21

15.61

1.57

1.99

12.82

25.05

Molson Coors' share price has a long way to go to catch up to 2016 stock levels and valuation ratios, which in retrospect looks like a bubble. According to the price at median price-sales ratio chart below, Molson Coors could be trading at over $100 if it were to trade with its median historical price-sales ratio. However, it is uncertain if the valuation ratios will get back to peak levels any time soon.

1670897592222875648.png

TAP Data by GuruFocus

Gurufocus has devised a proprietary metric called projected free cash flow (FCF) value to deal with situations where earnings per share and free cash flow are erratic. Essentially the metric takes 80% of the book value and adds it to the present value of free cash flow averaged over six years. Based on the projected FCF method, Molson Coors' intrinsic value estimate is $96.40 at this time. While this may look somewhat optimistic currently, I personally think a fair value in the $80's is reasonable.

1670898435852599296.png

On a discounted cash flow basis, using free cash flow as a starting point, the stock looks fairly valued based on the following assumptions:

1670958758202703872.jpg

1670938468194189312.png

Conclusion

Overall, Molson Coors looks like it has recovered nicely. It is certainly not the bargain it was last year. However, the stock is still undervalued by my estimates at its current levels, so I believe there is some gas left in the tank to power the brewer to another 20% gain in the next two to three years. Plus, we now have a growing dividend and a significantly deleveraged company which is much safer than before. Once the company reaches a comfortable debt level it can start to buy back stock. I am thus sticking with my investment in the stock for now.

Disclosures

I am/we currently own positions in the stocks mentioned, and have NO plans to sell some or all of the positions in the stocks mentioned over the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.