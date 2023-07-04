CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. ( CRWD, Financial) is a groundbreaking security-as-a-service company that specializes in cloud-native endpoint protection.

The company helps its customers protect workloads running on a variety of endpoints, including desktops, internet of things devices, laptops, servers and virtual machines across on-premise and cloud environments. Its machine learning and behavioral-based approach helps defend against increasingly sophisticated attacks by identifying malicious behavioral patterns rather than relying on signatures. The company's flagship solution, the Falcon platform, has been developed to execute this innovative strategy effectively.

The Falcon platform stands out as the industry's first multi-tenant, cloud-native intelligent security solution capable of safeguarding workloads across various environments. Whether it is on-premise, virtualized or cloud-based endpoints, Falcon provides comprehensive protection. This platform comprises two integrated and proprietary technologies: an intelligent, lightweight endpoint agent and a cloud-based, dynamic graph database known as Threat Graph. These cutting-edge components work together to detect and mitigate cyber threats effectively.

Since its inception in 2013, CrowdStrike has experienced remarkable growth. Initially, the company focused on providing emergency detection response services, but today it offers a wide range of cloud modules on the Falcon platform through a subscription-based model. With 11 cloud modules available, CrowdStrike caters to multiple security markets, including endpoint security, security and IT operations (including vulnerability management) and threat intelligence.

Business model

The company's business model revolves around selling subscriptions to the Falcon platform and its cloud modules. It employs a direct sales team, supported by a network of channel partners, to drive sales. This team consists of field sales and inside sales professionals, segmented based on the customer's number of endpoints. CrowdStrike adopts a low friction land-and-expand sales strategy, allowing customers to start with any number of cloud modules. Additional modules can be easily activated in real-time on the same agent deployed on the endpoint. This flexible architecture enables the company to offer a free trial of the Falcon Prevent module directly from their website or the AWS Marketplace, with plans to extend this capability to other modules in the future. Leveraging the sales team's efforts, CrowdStrike identifies current customers who may be interested in free trials of additional cloud modules, facilitating the land-and-expand model. The modular and metered billing approach also simplifies customer acquisition compared to companies with packaged product offerings.

The revenue model primarily revolves around one-year subscriptions, priced per endpoint and per module. Subscription revenue is recognized over the term of the subscription, while incident response and proactive professional services generate additional revenue on a time and materials basis. CrowdStrike considers professional services as an opportunity to cross-sell subscriptions to the Falcon platform and cloud modules.

When it comes to unit economics, CrowdStrike demonstrates strong performance with its LTV:CAC (customer lifetime value to customer acquisition cost) ratio ranging from 5.5 to 6, which is approximately twice the healthy average of 3. This not only indicates the company's ability to generate long-term free cash flow, but also confirms the near-term strength of its sales motion.

Market potential

The global cybersecurity market is expected to reach $270 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate of 7.7%. External managed security services are projected to account for 77% of cybersecurity spending by 2026. CrowdStrike's total addressable market has expanded beyond its initial focus on replacing on-premise hardware providers. The company's Falcon platform caters to various end markets, including corporate endpoint security, threat intelligence, security and vulnerability management, IT service management software and managed security services.

Although it faces competition from both new players like Tufin ( TUFN, Financial), Zscaler ( ZS, Financial), Carbon Black and Tenable ( TENB, Financial), as well as established players like Symantec, Cisco ( CSCO, Financial), McAfee and Palo Alto ( PANW, Financial), Crowdstrike has experienced significant market share growth, displacing incumbents and gaining recognition from industry analysts. It was named the leading visionary in the space by Gartner ( IT, Financial) and received high ratings from customers in the Gartner Peer Insights Customer's Choice for EDR. The company's ability to innovate, differentiate itself and deliver fast deployment and proactive threat prevention has contributed to its success in this competitive landscape.

Financials and valuation

CrowdStrike reported revenue of $693 million in the first quarter, representing a 42% increase compared to the previous year. The annual recurring revenue reached $2.7 billion, with a net new ARR of $174 million added in the quarter. The company grew gross margins to 78%, with subscription gross margins growing to 80%. The growing revenue, improving gross margins and operating leverage enabled CrowdStrike to grow free cash flow to $227 million for the quarter ended April 30, an increase of 45% year over year, and at 32.8% free cash flow margin. If CrowdStrike takes just modest share of the $100 billion total addressable market, applying a 30% free cash flow margin and average multiple would more than double the stock price over a three-year time period.

Conclusion

CrowdStrike's dominant market position, impressive financial performance, expanding customer base, commitment to innovation and favorable industry trends make it an enticing option in the cybersecurity sector for long-term investors.