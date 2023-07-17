Citadel Advisors LLC's Recent Transaction in Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On July 17, 2023,

Citadel Advisors LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, executed a transaction involving Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp (LGSTU, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both Citadel Advisors LLC (Trades, Portfolio) and Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp, and the potential implications of the transaction on both entities.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction, which took place on July 17, 2023, saw

Citadel Advisors LLC (Trades, Portfolio) reduce its holdings in Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp. Despite the reduction, the transaction did not result in any change in the number of shares held by Citadel Advisors LLC (Trades, Portfolio) in Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp, with the firm retaining 0 shares. The transaction was executed at a price of $10.82 per share and had no impact on Citadel Advisors LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio. The firm's current position in Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp stands at 5.90%.

Profile of Citadel Advisors LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

Founded in 1990,

Citadel Advisors LLC (Trades, Portfolio) has grown from a startup with $4.6 million in capital to a firm with over $176 billion in total assets. The firm, which is a subsidiary of Citadel LLC, has a market value of over $100 billion and employs almost 1000 employees. Citadel Advisors LLC (Trades, Portfolio) manages 23 accounts, each averaging an estimated $7.5 billion. The firm invests in a variety of public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets on a global scale, utilizing strategies that include event-driven, credit arbitrage, and structured credit approaches. Citadel Advisors LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s top holdings include Adobe Inc (ADBE, Financial), Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial), INVESCO QQQ Trust (QQQ, Financial), and Boston Scientific Corp (BSX, Financial). The firm's primary focus is on the finance sector, with investments also in consumer discretionary, information technology, healthcare, energy, and transport sectors.

1684723070025072640.png

Profile of Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp (

LGSTU, Financial), a special purpose acquisition company, was incorporated with the aim of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company, which is based in the USA, went public on November 4, 2021. As of July 28, 2023, the company's market capitalization stands at $0.000 million, with its stock trading at $10.82. Since its IPO, the company's stock has gained 7.34%.

1684723052941672448.png

Analysis of Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp's Financials

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp's financial performance is characterized by a balance sheet rank of 9/10 and a profitability rank of 1/10. The company's growth rank stands at 0/10, indicating a lack of growth data. The company's return on equity (ROE) and return on assets (ROA) stand at 2.07 and 1.96, respectively. The company's interest coverage is 10000.00, and its cash to debt rank is 2.

Analysis of Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp's Stock Performance

Since the transaction, Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp's stock has not recorded any gains. The company's year-to-date price change ratio stands at 4.74. The company's GF Score is 20/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's momentum indices stand at 2.03 for the 6 - 1 month index and 4.24 for the 12 - 1 month index.

Conclusion

The transaction executed by

Citadel Advisors LLC (Trades, Portfolio) in Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp does not appear to have had a significant impact on either the firm's portfolio or the stock's performance. However, it is important to note that the transaction reflects Citadel Advisors LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment strategy and could have implications for the firm's future investment decisions. As for Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp, the company's financial performance and stock performance indicate a need for improvement in several areas. Investors should keep a close eye on these developments.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.