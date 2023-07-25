On July 25, 2023, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, reduced its stake in Galecto Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Denmark. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (Trades, Portfolio) and Galecto Inc, and the potential implications of this move on their respective portfolios.

Details of the Transaction

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (Trades, Portfolio) sold 196,653 shares of Galecto Inc at a price of $2.92 per share. This transaction resulted in an 8.01% reduction in the firm's holdings, leaving it with a total of 2,258,987 shares. Despite this reduction, Galecto Inc still represents 0.13% of ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio, and the firm holds 8.80% of Galecto Inc's total shares. The impact of this transaction on the firm's portfolio was minimal, at -0.01%.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (Trades, Portfolio) is an investment firm founded in 1989. The firm invests across the spectrum of healthcare companies, from venture capital start-ups to large multinational companies. With approximately $15 billion in total assets under management spread across five accounts, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (Trades, Portfolio) has grown significantly from its humble beginnings. The firm's top holdings include Sinovac Biotech Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Boston Scientific Corp, Humana Inc, and Enliven Therapeutics Inc.

Overview of Galecto Inc

Galecto Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Denmark. The company, which went public on October 29, 2020, develops therapeutics designed to target the biological processes that lie at the heart of fibrosis and impact a broad range of fibrotic and related diseases, including cancer. Galecto Inc has a market capitalization of $78.047 million and a current stock price of $3.04.

Galecto Inc's Financial Performance and Health

Despite its promising business model, Galecto Inc's financial performance has been less than stellar. The company's PE percentage is 0.00, indicating that it is currently operating at a loss. Its GF score is 21/100, suggesting poor future performance potential. Galecto Inc's balance sheet rank is 7/10, while its profitability rank is 1/10, and its growth rank is 0/10. The company's cash to debt ratio is 77.62, ranking it 389th in the industry. Its ROE and ROA are -77.70 and -68.40, respectively, placing it at the lower end of the industry rankings.

Galecto Inc's Stock Performance

Despite its financial challenges, Galecto Inc's stock has shown some positive signs. The company's RSI 5 day, RSI 9 day, and RSI 14 day are 87.25, 78.09, and 71.66, respectively. Its momentum index 6 - 1 month is 16.36, and its momentum index 12 - 1 month is 52.38. However, the company's stock price has decreased by 79.73% since its IPO, indicating a significant loss for early investors.

Conclusion

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s decision to reduce its stake in Galecto Inc is a significant move that reflects the firm's investment strategy. Despite the reduction, Galecto Inc still represents a notable portion of the firm's portfolio. The transaction's impact on Galecto Inc's stock price and the firm's portfolio will be worth monitoring in the coming months. As of July 28, 2023, all data and rankings are accurate and based on the provided relative data.