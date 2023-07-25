ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC Reduces Stake in Galecto Inc

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2023,

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, reduced its stake in Galecto Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Denmark. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (Trades, Portfolio) and Galecto Inc, and the potential implications of this move on their respective portfolios.

Details of the Transaction

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (Trades, Portfolio) sold 196,653 shares of Galecto Inc at a price of $2.92 per share. This transaction resulted in an 8.01% reduction in the firm's holdings, leaving it with a total of 2,258,987 shares. Despite this reduction, Galecto Inc still represents 0.13% of ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio, and the firm holds 8.80% of Galecto Inc's total shares. The impact of this transaction on the firm's portfolio was minimal, at -0.01%.

Profile of ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (Trades, Portfolio) is an investment firm founded in 1989. The firm invests across the spectrum of healthcare companies, from venture capital start-ups to large multinational companies. With approximately $15 billion in total assets under management spread across five accounts, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (Trades, Portfolio) has grown significantly from its humble beginnings. The firm's top holdings include Sinovac Biotech Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Boston Scientific Corp, Humana Inc, and Enliven Therapeutics Inc. 1684745751214686208.png

Overview of Galecto Inc

Galecto Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Denmark. The company, which went public on October 29, 2020, develops therapeutics designed to target the biological processes that lie at the heart of fibrosis and impact a broad range of fibrotic and related diseases, including cancer. Galecto Inc has a market capitalization of $78.047 million and a current stock price of $3.04. 1684745732315152384.png

Galecto Inc's Financial Performance and Health

Despite its promising business model, Galecto Inc's financial performance has been less than stellar. The company's PE percentage is 0.00, indicating that it is currently operating at a loss. Its GF score is 21/100, suggesting poor future performance potential. Galecto Inc's balance sheet rank is 7/10, while its profitability rank is 1/10, and its growth rank is 0/10. The company's cash to debt ratio is 77.62, ranking it 389th in the industry. Its ROE and ROA are -77.70 and -68.40, respectively, placing it at the lower end of the industry rankings.

Galecto Inc's Stock Performance

Despite its financial challenges, Galecto Inc's stock has shown some positive signs. The company's RSI 5 day, RSI 9 day, and RSI 14 day are 87.25, 78.09, and 71.66, respectively. Its momentum index 6 - 1 month is 16.36, and its momentum index 12 - 1 month is 52.38. However, the company's stock price has decreased by 79.73% since its IPO, indicating a significant loss for early investors.

Conclusion

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s decision to reduce its stake in Galecto Inc is a significant move that reflects the firm's investment strategy. Despite the reduction, Galecto Inc still represents a notable portion of the firm's portfolio. The transaction's impact on Galecto Inc's stock price and the firm's portfolio will be worth monitoring in the coming months. As of July 28, 2023, all data and rankings are accurate and based on the provided relative data.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.