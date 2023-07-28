Is The Estee Lauder (EL) Modestly Undervalued? A Comprehensive Analysis

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On July 28, 2023, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (

EL, Financial) recorded a daily gain of 4.12% and reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.01. But is the stock modestly undervalued? This article seeks to answer this question through a comprehensive valuation analysis. Let's delve into it.

Company Introduction

The Estee Lauder (

EL, Financial), a leader in the global prestige beauty market, operates across skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care categories. With top-selling brands like Estee Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins, the company has a strong presence in over 150 countries. Its revenues are distributed across the Americas (26%), Europe, the Middle East, Africa (43%), and Asia Pacific (31%).

As of July 28, 2023, The Estee Lauder's stock price stands at $180.6 per share, with a market cap of $64.5 billion. The company's GF Value, an estimation of its fair value, is $253.04, suggesting that the stock might be modestly undervalued.

1684994726933037056.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the stock's ideal fair trading value.

Based on the GuruFocus Value calculation, The Estee Lauder's stock appears to be modestly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1684994666782523392.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Assessing a company's financial strength is crucial before investing in its stock. The Estee Lauder has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.59, better than 54.12% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. This indicates that The Estee Lauder's financial strength is fair.

1684994686130847744.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk. The Estee Lauder has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years, with revenues of $15.9 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.01 in the past 12 months. Its operating margin of 12.24% is better than 79.05% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. The Estee Lauder's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 51.4% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, and its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 10%, ranking better than 57.17% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. The Estee Lauder's ROIC is 10.48, exceeding its WACC of 9.49, indicating that the company is likely creating value for its shareholders.

1684994705986682880.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Estee Lauder (

EL, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company exhibits fair financial strength, strong profitability, and promising growth, ranking better than 57.17% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. For more insights into The Estee Lauder's stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, visit GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.