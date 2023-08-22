First Pacific Advisors' Q2 2023 13F Filing Update

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio), a Los Angeles-based investment management firm, recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2023. The firm is renowned for its emphasis on value investing and manages several funds including the FPA Capital Fund (Trades, Portfolio), the FPA Crescent Fund, the FPA New Income Fund, the FPA Paramount Fund, the FPA Perennial Fund, and Source Capital, Inc. The firm's Chief Financial Officer is J. Richard Atwood.

The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in value investing, a strategy that involves picking stocks that appear to be trading for less than their intrinsic or book value. This approach often leads to investments in companies that are undervalued by the market, providing potential for significant returns when the market corrects the valuation.

Portfolio Overview

As of the end of Q2 2023,

First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio)' portfolio contained 131 stocks with a total value of $6.73 billion. The top holdings were CMCSA (6.54%), ADI (6.48%), and GOOGL (5.91%).

1691528163147907072.png

Top Three Trades of the Quarter

The following were the firm's top three trades of the quarter:

Broadcom Inc (AVGO, Financial)

First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in Broadcom Inc (AVGO) by 91,254 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.93%. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $712.03. As of August 15, 2023, Broadcom Inc (AVGO) had a price of $840.21 and a market cap of $346.74 billion. The stock has returned 54.60% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. The company's valuation ratios include a price-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-book ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.51, and a price-sales ratio of 10.24.

Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI, Financial)

During the quarter,

First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) bought 4,528,921 shares of Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI), bringing their total holding to 5,030,826 shares. This trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $12.09 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) had a price of $12.88 and a market cap of $2.15 billion. The stock has returned -39.05% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The company's valuation ratios include a price-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-book ratio of 0.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.55, and a price-sales ratio of 2.22.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG, Financial)

First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in Alphabet Inc (GOOG) by 369,442 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.61%. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $115.57. As of August 15, 2023, Alphabet Inc (GOOG) had a price of $130.69 and a market cap of $1,644.50 billion. The stock has returned 6.32% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10. The company's valuation ratios include a price-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-book ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.70, and a price-sales ratio of 5.89.

In conclusion,

First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio)' Q2 2023 13F filing reveals a strategic approach to value investing, with significant trades in Broadcom Inc, Douglas Emmett Inc, and Alphabet Inc. The firm's portfolio adjustments reflect its ongoing commitment to value investing and its ability to identify undervalued stocks with potential for significant returns.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.