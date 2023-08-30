Lexaria Bioscience Corp: A Comprehensive Stock Price Change Analysis

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (

LEXX, Financial), a biotechnology company, has seen significant changes in its stock price over the past three months. With a current market cap of $9.062 million and a stock price of $1.12, the company has experienced a price change of -3.60% over the past week and a substantial gain of 55.21% over the past three months. This article provides an in-depth analysis of Lexaria Bioscience Corp's stock performance, profitability, growth, and competition.

Stock Performance and Valuation

Three months ago, Lexaria Bioscience Corp's stock price was $1.86, indicating a significant gain in recent months. The company's GF Value, which calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates, currently stands at $1.57, down from $2.79 three months ago. Despite this decrease, the company's stock is still considered modestly undervalued, an improvement from being significantly undervalued three months ago.

Company Overview

Lexaria Bioscience Corp operates in the biotechnology industry and is known for its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH. This technology improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting more effective oral delivery. DehydraTECH has the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and, in some instances with cannabinoids by as much as 27x compared to standard industry formulations. The company operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio.1694351441692459008.png

Profitability Analysis

Lexaria Bioscience Corp's Profitability Rank is 2/10, indicating that it is less profitable than many of its industry peers. The company's Operating Margin is -2052.06%, which is better than 21.67% of companies in the same industry. Its ROE and ROA are -105.19% and -103.56% respectively, while its ROIC stands at -537.19%.1694351465386082304.png

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is 3/10, indicating moderate growth potential. Its 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is -20.60%, while its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 4.40%. The company's 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 6.30%, and its 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 4.80%.1694351485258694656.png

Major Shareholders

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) is the top holder of Lexaria Bioscience Corp's stock, holding 10,700 shares, which represents 0.13% of the company's total shares.

Competitive Landscape

Lexaria Bioscience Corp faces competition from SILO Pharma Inc (

SILO, Financial) and Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (LIXT, Financial), which have market caps of $5.845 million and $5.443 million respectively.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lexaria Bioscience Corp has seen a significant increase in its stock price over the past three months. Despite its low profitability rank, the company's stock is considered modestly undervalued, indicating potential for future growth. However, the company faces stiff competition from its industry peers. Investors should carefully consider these factors before making investment decisions.

