Unveiling The Estee Lauder (EL)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (

EL, Financial) has seen a day's gain of 3.13% and a 3-month loss of -14.4%. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 2.78, raising the question: is this stock significantly undervalued? This article will provide an in-depth valuation analysis of The Estee Lauder, encouraging readers to delve into the financials of the company.

Company Introduction

The Estee Lauder is a global leader in the prestige beauty market, with a diverse portfolio of brands across skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care categories. The company operates in over 150 countries, generating revenue from various regions and different sales channels. Despite a current share price of $163.57, the GF Value suggests a fair value of $253.4, indicating that the stock may be significantly undervalued.

1697013887242600448.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that calculates a stock's intrinsic value based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is deemed overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

The Estee Lauder's stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on GuruFocus's valuation method. The company's market cap stands at $58.50 billion, suggesting that the stock could offer high future returns. Since The Estee Lauder is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1697013864790491136.png

Assessing Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to evaluate its financial strength. Companies with weak financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. The Estee Lauder's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.4 is lower than 53.86% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, suggesting fair financial strength.

1697013911594729472.png

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability over the long term reduces investment risk. The Estee Lauder has been profitable for the past 10 years, boasting an operating margin of 11.13%, which ranks higher than 76.62% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. However, the 3-year average annual revenue growth of 4.2% ranks lower than 57.84% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also help evaluate profitability. The Estee Lauder's ROIC stands at 9.07, slightly below its WACC of 9.37.

1697013931366678528.png

Conclusion

In summary, The Estee Lauder's stock appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 57.26% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. To learn more about The Estee Lauder's financials, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.