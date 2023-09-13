Unveiling Comcast (CMCSA)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right?

A Comprehensive Guide to Understanding Comcast's Valuation

50 minutes ago
With a daily gain of 1.73% and a 3-month gain of 15.73%, Comcast Corp (

CMCSA, Financial) has shown promising performance. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) stands at 1.58, indicating a strong financial position. However, the question remains: Is the stock modestly undervalued? This article presents an in-depth analysis of Comcast's valuation, encouraging readers to delve into the details.

Company Overview

Comcast Corp (

CMCSA, Financial) is a multifaceted company with a rich history and diverse business operations. The company's core cable business provides television, internet access, and phone services to nearly half of the U.S. homes and businesses. In addition to its cable business, Comcast owns NBCUniversal and Sky, which are dominant players in the media and television industry. With a current stock price of $45.33 and a market cap of $187 billion, the GF Value suggests that Comcast's stock is modestly undervalued.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that indicates the intrinsic value of a stock. It is based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued or undervalued. According to our analysis, Comcast's stock is modestly undervalued, suggesting that its long-term return is likely to exceed its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with strong financial strength reduces the risk of capital loss. Key indicators of financial strength include the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Comcast's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.07 is lower than 80.66% of companies in the Telecommunication Services industry, indicating poor financial strength.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability and high profit margins, is generally safer. Comcast has been profitable for the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 19.11% that ranks better than 76.23% of companies in its industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of -6.6% is lower than 77.84% of companies in the industry, indicating slower growth.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insights into its profitability. Comcast's ROIC of 5.31 for the past 12 months is lower than its WACC of 8.15, suggesting the company is not generating enough return on its invested capital.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Comcast (

CMCSA, Financial) is believed to be modestly undervalued. Despite its poor financial condition, the company's strong profitability and dominant position in the industry make it a potential investment. However, potential investors should be aware of its slower growth compared to other companies in the Telecommunication Services industry. For more detailed financial information about Comcast, visit its 30-Year Financials here.

