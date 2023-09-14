A Comprehensive Review of Kimberly-Clark Corp's Dividend History, Yield, Growth, and Sustainability

Kimberly-Clark Corp ( KMB, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $1.18 per share, payable on 2023-10-03, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-07. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into Kimberly-Clark Corps dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Introduction to Kimberly-Clark Corp

With more than half of sales from personal care and another third from tissue products, Kimberly-Clark sits as a leading manufacturer in the tissue and hygiene realm. Its brand mix includes Huggies, Pull-Ups, Kotex, Depend, Kleenex, and Cottonelle. The firm also operates K-C Professional, which partners with businesses to provide safety and sanitary products for the workplace. Kimberly-Clark generates just over of half its sales in North America and more than 10% in Europe, with the rest primarily concentrated in Asia and Latin America.

A Journey Through Kimberly-Clark Corp's Dividend History

Kimberly-Clark Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1973. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Kimberly-Clark Corp has increased its dividend each year since 1973. The stock is thus listed as a dividend king, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 50 years.

Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Understanding Kimberly-Clark Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Kimberly-Clark Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.70% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.74%. This suggests an expectation of increase dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Kimberly-Clark Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 4.00%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 3.90% per year. And over the past decade, Kimberly-Clark Corp's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 4.40%.

Based on Kimberly-Clark Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Kimberly-Clark Corp stock as of today is approximately 4.48%.

Is Kimberly-Clark Corp's Dividend Sustainable? The Payout Ratio and Profitability Perspective

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Kimberly-Clark Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.96. This may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Kimberly-Clark Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Kimberly-Clark Corp's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Peering into the Future: Kimberly-Clark Corp's Growth Metrics

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Kimberly-Clark Corp's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Kimberly-Clark Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Kimberly-Clark Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 3.80% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 59.66% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Kimberly-Clark Corp's earnings increased by approximately -2.90% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 63.98% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 1.10%, underperforms than approximately 62.45% of global competitors.

Conclusion

While Kimberly-Clark Corp has a commendable dividend history and yield, its payout ratio and growth metrics warrant a closer examination. The company's high payout ratio may challenge the sustainability of its dividends. However, its profitability rank and positive net income offer some reassurance. The company's growth metrics indicate decent growth prospects, but they underperform compared to global competitors. Therefore, investors should consider these factors carefully while making investment decisions.

