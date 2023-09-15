Below Book Value: 3 Regional Banking Small Caps

These companies have low PEs and are paying dividends

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • A look at Banc of California, Fulton Financial and Hancock Whitney.
Article's Main Image

The collapse earlier this year of Silicon Valley Bank led to significant price drops in the entire financial sector, but some regional banking names among the small caps look a bit like value stocks now. The extraordinary level of selling in early March for this group may have created opportunity.

Banc of California: A potential value stock

Banc of California Inc. (

BANC, Financial), for example, now trades at a 27% discount from its book value with a price-earnings ratio of 8.54. That is definitely below the Shiller price-earnings ratio for the Standard & Poor’s 500, which comes in at 30.69. Financial stocks typically trade with multiples under that of the market as a whole, but usually not by that much.

1700186127832449024.png

The bank has a market capitalization of $674 million and is actively traded on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 1.12 million shares. This year’s earnings are up by 99% and, over the past five years, by 26.40%. Shareholder debt easily exceeds long-term debt. Banc of California pays a dividend of 3.32%.

1700186145574354944.png

The daily price chart is here:

1700192808234647552.png
BANC Data by GuruFocus

You can see the sudden March selloff and the buying that came in during July.

Fulton Financial: A long-standing player

Another possible value in the sector may be Fulton Financial Corp. (

FULT, Financial), a Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based bank with a market capitalization of $2.06 billion. It has been in business since 1882 and now offers products and services in its home state as well as in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

The Nasdaq-traded stock trades with a price-earnings ratio of 7.51 and at 88% of its book value. The past five years' earnings growth comes to 9.40% and this year’s is up by 3%. Average daily volume is 1.71 million shares. Fulton Financial pays a 4.94% dividend.

The daily price chart looks like this:

1700192184428396544.png
FULT Data by GuruFocus

The selling in March continued into May on this one. Note how it tagged the 200-day moving average in early August and then backed off.

Hancock Whitney: A Southern bank

Hancock Whitney Corp. (

HWC, Financial) is based in Gulfport, Mississippi with branch offices in that state as well as in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana and Texas. The market capitalization for the bank is $3.27 billion and the Nasdaq-traded stock has an average daily volume of 531,000 shares.

Now trading at a 5% discount to its book value, Hancock Whitney has a price-earnings ratio of 6.52. This year’s earnings are up by 14.60% and the past five years shows growth of 17.10%. Long-term debt for the company is vastly exceeded by shareholder equity. Investors receive a dividend of 3.07%.

Here’s the daily price chart:

1700193448751005696.png
HWC Data by GuruFocus

This is another one with a bottom in May and then buying returning in July.

Final thoughts

The entire financial services sector is dependent to a great extent on the action of the Federal Reserve, which may take actions to increase interest rates and keep them higher for longer than expected. Whether these regional banking stocks found a bottom in the March to May period remains to be seen, of course, but right now, they are interesting from a value standpoint.

This is not investment advice. It is for educational purposes only.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.