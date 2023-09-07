EVP, COO Dimitar Karaivanov Acquires 1000 Shares of Community Bank System Inc (CBU)

On September 7, 2023, Dimitar Karaivanov, the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Community Bank System Inc (

CBU, Financial), purchased 1,000 shares of the company. This move is significant as it indicates the insider's confidence in the company's future prospects.

Dimitar Karaivanov is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the banking industry. As the EVP and COO of Community Bank System Inc, he plays a crucial role in the company's operations and strategic decisions. His recent purchase of company shares is a strong vote of confidence in the bank's future.

Community Bank System Inc is a financial services company based in the United States. It operates more than 230 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. The bank offers a complete range of retail and commercial banking services, including lending and deposit services, cash management, capital market services, and wealth management and benefit administration services.

Over the past year, Dimitar Karaivanov has purchased a total of 2,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend aligns with the overall insider transaction history of Community Bank System Inc, which shows a total of 5 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the past year.

The insider's recent purchase occurred when the shares of Community Bank System Inc were trading at $44.5 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $2.43 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 15.82, which is higher than the industry median of 8.22 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

The GuruFocus Value of Community Bank System Inc is $69.14, which means the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.64. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of Community Bank System Inc shares, coupled with the stock's undervalued status, suggests a positive outlook for the company. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's performance and any future insider transactions.

