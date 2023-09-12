Insider Sell: Director Todd Lampert Sells 4,000 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

On September 12, 2023, Director Todd Lampert sold 4,000 shares of Bankwell Financial Group Inc (

BWFG, Financial). This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 6,000 shares and purchased none.

Todd Lampert is a key figure at Bankwell Financial Group Inc, a company that provides commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. To understand the implications of this move, it's essential to analyze the insider buy/sell trends and their relationship with the stock price.

1702562930098176000.png

Over the past year, Bankwell Financial Group Inc has seen 70 insider buys and 4 insider sells. The insider's recent sell-off could be seen as a bearish signal, especially considering the lack of insider purchases over the same period. However, it's important to note that insider selling can occur for a variety of reasons, and it doesn't necessarily indicate a negative outlook on the company's future.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Bankwell Financial Group Inc were trading for $25.74, giving the company a market cap of $202.839 million. Despite the insider's sell-off, the stock's valuation metrics suggest that it may be undervalued.

1702562959735128064.png

The stock's price-earnings ratio is 5.67, lower than both the industry median of 8.29 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Furthermore, with a price of $25.74 and a GuruFocus Value of $38.75, Bankwell Financial Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.66, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It's calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise some eyebrows, the stock's current valuation metrics suggest that Bankwell Financial Group Inc may be undervalued. As always, investors should conduct their own due diligence and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.