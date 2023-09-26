ICL Group (ICL): A Hidden Gem in the Stock Market? An In-depth Analysis of Its Valuation

Is ICL Group (ICL) significantly undervalued? Let's explore its intrinsic value and financial performance.

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ICL Group Ltd (

ICL, Financial), a prominent manufacturer of mineral-based products, reported a daily gain of 2.96% and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 1.09. Despite a 3-month loss of -2.51%, the question arises: is the stock significantly undervalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis of ICL Group (ICL). Read on to gain valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

Company Overview

ICL Group Ltd operates through four segments: phosphate solutions, potash, industrial products, and growing solutions. The company mines and manufactures potash and phosphates, which are utilized in fertilizers and the pharmaceutical and food additives industries. Additionally, ICL Group is engaged in the development of industrial additives and materials, including flame retardants, phosphate salts, specialty phosphate blends, and electronic-grade specialty phosphoric acids. Its operations span across Europe, Asia, North and South America, and the rest of the world.

At a stock price of $5.75 per share, ICL Group (

ICL, Financial) has a market cap of $7.50 billion. However, according to GuruFocus's exclusive GF Value, the fair value of the stock stands at $9.16, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued.

1704143981123731456.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the intrinsic value of a stock. It is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair trading value of the stock. A stock price significantly above the GF Value Line indicates overvaluation and potential poor future returns. Conversely, a stock price significantly below the GF Value Line suggests undervaluation and potential high future returns.

As per GuruFocus' valuation method, ICL Group (

ICL, Financial) is significantly undervalued. Given this undervaluation, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1704143964644311040.png

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to carefully review a company's financial strength before investing. ICL Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.19, ranking it lower than 74.27% of 241 companies in the Agriculture industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks ICL Group's financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

1704144001847787520.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially if the companies have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. ICL Group has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $8.50 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.09. Its operating margin of 25.86% is better than 90.72% of 237 companies in the Agriculture industry. GuruFocus ranks ICL Group's profitability as strong.

Growth is a critical factor in the valuation of a company. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. ICL Group's growth ranks better than 70.09% of 224 companies in the Agriculture industry, with a 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 23.6% and a 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 50.5%.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. Ideally, ROIC should be higher than WACC. For the past 12 months, ICL Group's ROIC is 16.44, and its WACC is 8.05.

1704144019749076992.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, ICL Group (

ICL, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 81.31% of 214 companies in the Agriculture industry. To learn more about ICL Group stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.