Value-focused investors are consistently searching for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. Carnival Corp ( CCL, Financial) is one such stock that has piqued their interest. Currently priced at $13.64, Carnival (CCL) has seen a 2.95% loss in a day and a 3-month decrease of 13.11%. Its fair valuation, as indicated by its GF Value, stands at $33.43.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our unique method. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. This value is calculated based on historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

However, before making an investment decision, investors need to consider a more in-depth analysis. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, Carnival presents certain risk factors that should not be overlooked. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of 0.33, and the company's revenues and earnings have been on a downward trend over the past five years. This raises a crucial question: Is Carnival a hidden gem or a value trap?

What is the Altman Z-score?

Before delving into the details, it's essential to understand what the Altman Z-score entails. Invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, the Z-Score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

An Overview of Carnival Corp ( CCL Financial)

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with 90 ships in service at the end of fiscal 2022. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe; and P&O Cruises in Australia. Carnival also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted about 13 million guests in 2019, prior to COVID-19, a level it should breach again in 2023.

Carnival's Low Altman Z-Score: A Breakdown of Key Drivers

A dissection of Carnival's Altman Z-score reveals Carnival's financial health may be weak, suggesting possible financial distress. The Retained Earnings to Total Assets ratio provides insights into a company's capability to reinvest its profits or manage debt. Evaluating Carnival's historical data, 2021: 0.22; 2022: 0.05; 2023: -0.02, we observe a declining trend in this ratio. This downward movement indicates Carnival's diminishing ability to reinvest in its business or effectively manage its debt. Consequently, it exerts a negative impact on its Z-Score.

The Bearish Signs: Declining Revenues and Earnings

One of the telltale indicators of a company's potential trouble is a sustained decline in revenues. In the case of Carnival, both the revenue per share (evident from the last five years' TTM data: 2019: 28.32; 2020: 24.42; 2021: 0.14; 2022: 5.15; 2023: 14.09; ) and the 5-year revenue growth rate (-32.8%) have been on a consistent downward trajectory. This pattern may point to underlying challenges such as diminishing demand for Carnival's products, or escalating competition in its market sector. Either scenario can pose serious risks to the company's future performance, warranting a thorough analysis by investors.

The Red Flag: Sluggish Earnings Growth

Despite its low price-to-fair-value ratio, Carnival's falling revenues and earnings cast a long shadow over its investment attractiveness. A low price relative to intrinsic value can indeed suggest an investment opportunity, but only if the company's fundamentals are sound or improving. In Carnival's case, the declining revenues, EBITDA, and earnings growth suggest that the company's issues may be more than just cyclical fluctuations. Without a clear turnaround strategy, there's a risk that the company's performance could continue to deteriorate, leading to further price declines. In such a scenario, the low price-to-GF-Value ratio may be more indicative of a value trap than a value opportunity.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carnival's low Altman Z-score, declining revenues, and earnings growth paint a picture of a potential value trap rather than a value opportunity. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making. GuruFocus Premium members can find stocks with high Altman Z-Score using the following Screener: Walter Schloss Screen . Investors can find stocks with good revenue and earnings growth using GuruFocus' Peter Lynch Growth with Low Valuation Screener.