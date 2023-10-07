Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is BILL Holdings Inc ( BILL, Financial). The stock, which is currently priced at 108.57, recorded a gain of 4.13% in a day and a 3-month decrease of 6.5%. The stock's fair valuation is $338.36, as indicated by its GF Value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors: historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

The Risks of BILL Holdings ( BILL Financial)

However, investors need to consider a more in-depth analysis before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with BILL Holdings should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of 1.48. These indicators suggest that BILL Holdings, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Understanding the Altman Z-score

Before delving into the details, let's understand what the Altman Z-score entails. Invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, the Z-Score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

Company Snapshot: BILL Holdings Inc ( BILL Financial)

BILL Holdings Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments and spend and expense management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, enable businesses to easily connect with their suppliers or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows and improve back office efficiency.

Breaking Down BILL Holdings's Low Altman Z-Score

A dissection of BILL Holdings's Altman Z-score reveals BILL Holdings's financial health may be weak, suggesting possible financial distress. The Retained Earnings to Total Assets ratio provides insights into a company's capability to reinvest its profits or manage debt. Evaluating BILL Holdings's historical data, 2021: -0.04; 2022: -0.06; 2023: -0.09, we observe a declining trend in this ratio. This downward movement indicates BILL Holdings's diminishing ability to reinvest in its business or effectively manage its debt. Consequently, it exerts a negative impact on its Z-Score.

Conclusion: Is BILL Holdings a Value Trap?

Given the analysis, it appears that BILL Holdings, despite its attractive valuation, may be a potential value trap. The company's low Altman Z-Score and declining Retained Earnings to Total Assets ratio are concerning indicators of financial distress. As such, investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough due diligence before considering an investment in BILL Holdings.

GuruFocus Premium members can find stocks with high Altman Z-Score using the following Screener: Walter Schloss Screen .