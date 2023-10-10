Analyzing Comcast Corp's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

A deep dive into the dividend history, yield, and growth rates of Comcast Corp (CMCSA, Financial)

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) recently announced a dividend of $0.29 per share, payable on 2023-10-25, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-03. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into Comcast Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Understanding Comcast Corp's Business Model

Comcast Corp is a conglomerate consisting of three primary segments. The core cable business provides television, internet access, and phone services to nearly half of the U.S. homes and businesses. Comcast also owns NBCUniversal, which includes several cable networks, the NBC broadcast network, the Peacock streaming platform, Universal Studios, and several theme parks. Additionally, Comcast acquired Sky in 2018, the dominant television provider in the U.K. and a significant pay-television provider in Italy, Germany, and Austria.

1709146312231878656.png

Comcast Corp's Consistent Dividend History

Comcast Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2008, distributed on a quarterly basis. The company has increased its dividend each year since 2008, earning it the status of a dividend achiever, a recognition given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 15 years.

1709146332939157504.png

Comcast Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Comcast Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.54% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.63%, suggesting an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Comcast Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 8.70%, which increased to 10.90% per year over a five-year horizon. Over the past decade, Comcast Corp's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 12.80%.

1709146355928137728.png

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

Comcast Corp's dividend payout ratio as of 2023-06-30 is 0.70, suggesting that the company's dividend may not be sustainable. However, Comcast Corp's profitability rank of 8 out of 10 suggests good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Looking at Growth Metrics for Future Prospects

Comcast Corp's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. The company's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Comcast Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 5.10% per year on average, outperforming approximately 57.1% of global competitors. Furthermore, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -17.00% outperforms approximately 7.69% of global competitors.

Conclusion

With a consistent dividend history, impressive yield, and growth rates, Comcast Corp presents an intriguing prospect for dividend-focused investors. However, the sustainability of its dividends is contingent on its payout ratio and growth metrics. While the company's payout ratio suggests potential risks, its solid profitability and strong growth metrics offer reassurance. Investors should keep a close eye on these factors when considering Comcast Corp as a potential addition to their portfolios.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.