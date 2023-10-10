Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN): A Deep Dive into its Dividend Performance

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Unpacking BDN's dividend history, yield, growth rates, and sustainability

Brandywine Realty Trust(

BDN, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on 2023-10-18, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-03. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into Brandywine Realty Trust's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is engaged in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. The company owned and managed properties within five segments which include the Philadelphia CBD, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, D.C., and Other segments.

1709147044351836160.png

Brandywine Realty Trust's Dividend History

Brandywine Realty Trust has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1994. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. The stock is listed as a dividend achiever, an honor given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 14 years.

1709147063637245952.png

Brandywine Realty Trust's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 17.32% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 13.65%. This suggests an expectation of decreased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past decade, Brandywine Realty Trust's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 3.20%.

1709147083732156416.png

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The dividend payout ratio of Brandywine Realty Trust is 5.43, suggesting that the company's dividend may not be sustainable. However, Brandywine Realty Trust's profitability rank of 7 out of 10 suggests good profitability prospects, with the company reporting net profit in 9 of the past 10 years.

Brandywine Realty Trust's Growth Metrics

Brandywine Realty Trust's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests a good growth trajectory relative to its competitors. However, the company's revenue per share has increased by approximately -3.70% per year on average, underperforming approximately 71% of global competitors. Despite this, the company's 3-year EPS growth rate of 17.70% per year on average outperforms approximately 31.68% of global competitors.

Conclusion

While Brandywine Realty Trust has a commendable dividend history and yield, its sustainability is a concern given the low payout ratio and mixed growth metrics. Investors should monitor these factors closely while considering the stock for their portfolio. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.