Unveiling Kimberly-Clark (KMB)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A deep dive into Kimberly-Clark Corp's intrinsic value, financial strength, profitability, and growth prospects

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Kimberly-Clark Corp (

KMB, Financial) has been the talk of the town, with its stock experiencing a daily gain of 1.11%. Despite a 3-month loss of 11.58%, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) stands at 4.85. This raises an intriguing question: is Kimberly-Clark Corp modestly undervalued? Through this article, we aim to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis of Kimberly-Clark Corp. So, let's delve into the details.

A Snapshot of Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB, Financial)

As a leading manufacturer in the tissue and hygiene realm, Kimberly-Clark (KMB) boasts more than half of its sales from personal care and another third from tissue products. Its prominent brand mix includes Huggies, Pull-Ups, Kotex, Depend, Kleenex, and Cottonelle. The firm also operates K-C Professional, partnering with businesses to provide safety and sanitary products for the workplace. The company generates just over half its sales in North America and more than 10% in Europe, with the rest primarily concentrated in Asia and Latin America.

1709214858123149312.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Kimberly-Clark's current price of $120.33 per share and a market cap of $40.70 billion indicate that the stock is modestly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1709214839949230080.png

Kimberly-Clark's Financial Strength

Checking the financial strength of a company before buying its stock is crucial to avoid the risk of permanent loss. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage are excellent indicators of a company's financial strength. Kimberly-Clark's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.07 is lower than 82.79% of the companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, indicating fair financial strength.

1709214879052726272.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. Kimberly-Clark, with its high profitability and operating margin of 14.38%, is a safer investment than those with low profit margins. However, the average annual revenue growth of Kimberly-Clark is 3.8%, which ranks worse than 59.94% of the companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -3.4%, which ranks worse than 65.83% of the companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Kimberly-Clark's ROIC was 17.63, while its WACC came in at 5.93.

1709214895729278976.png

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Kimberly-Clark shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition and profitability are fair, but its growth ranks worse than 65.83% of the companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. For more details about Kimberly-Clark stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.