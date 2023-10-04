Unveiling Construction Partners (ROAD)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Exploring the Fair Valuation of Construction Partners (ROAD) Based on Its Recent Performance and Growth Prospects

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Construction Partners Inc (

ROAD, Financial) has recently experienced a daily gain of 4.48%, and a 3-month gain of 18.5%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) stands at 0.59. But, does this performance make the stock fairly valued? This article aims to answer this question by conducting a comprehensive valuation analysis of Construction Partners. Stay with us as we delve deeper into the company's financials, growth prospects, and intrinsic value.

Company Introduction

Construction Partners Inc operates as an infrastructure and road construction company, providing construction products and services to public and private sectors. Its services encompass the construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, as well as commercial and residential sites. The company also offers site development, paving, utility and drainage systems, and supplies hot mix asphalt.

As of October 04, 2023, Construction Partners (

ROAD, Financial) trades at $37.55 per share, with a market cap of $2 billion. The company's GF Value, an estimate of its fair value, is $39.67, indicating that the stock is fairly valued. This valuation is based on the company's historical trading multiples, past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates.

1709591872336297984.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on three factors: historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should ideally trade at.

If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $37.55 per share, Construction Partners has a market cap of $2 billion, and is estimated to be fairly valued.

Because Construction Partners is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1709591852144918528.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Therefore, it is crucial to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding to buy its stock. A good starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company is looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Construction Partners has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.13, which is worse than 83.2% of 1601 companies in the Construction industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Construction Partners at 6 out of 10, indicating that the financial strength of Construction Partners is fair.

1709591892561231872.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Construction Partners has been profitable for 7 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.50 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.59. Its operating margin is 3.43%, which ranks worse than 58.89% of 1625 companies in the Construction industry. Overall, the profitability of Construction Partners is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Construction Partners is 18%, which ranks better than 83.82% of 1551 companies in the Construction industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 4.3%, which ranks worse than 50.08% of 1318 companies in the Construction industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC). The ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Construction Partners's ROIC is 4.12, and its cost of capital is 8.66.

1709591910584156160.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Construction Partners is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition and profitability are fair. Its growth ranks worse than 50.08% of 1318 companies in the Construction industry. To learn more about Construction Partners stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.