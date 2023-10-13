Why Permian Resources Corp's Stock Skyrocketed 25% in a Quarter: A Deep Dive

Permian Resources Corp (

PR, Financial), an independent oil and natural gas company, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. Despite a 6.12% decrease over the past week, the company's stock has increased by 25.11% over the past three months, reflecting a strong market performance. The company's current GF Value stands at $15.37, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. This is a slight decrease from the past GF Value of $15.43, but the stock maintains its status of being modestly undervalued. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates.

Company Overview

Permian Resources Corp operates in the oil and gas industry, focusing on generating outsized returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets. With a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, the company has established a strong presence in the industry. The company's business model and strategic operations have contributed significantly to its recent stock performance and overall market valuation.1710312987207663616.png

Profitability Analysis

Permian Resources Corp has a Profitability Rank of 7/10, indicating a high level of profitability. The company's operating margin of 42.29% is better than 85.22% of companies in the industry. Additionally, the company's ROE, ROA, and ROIC are all higher than the majority of companies in the industry, standing at 15.83%, 6.20%, and 12.64% respectively. Over the past 10 years, the company has maintained profitability for 6 years, which is better than 59.18% of companies.1710313008061743104.png

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank of 6/10 indicates a moderate level of growth. The 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are 24.60% and 18.70% respectively, both of which are higher than the majority of companies in the industry. The company's future total revenue growth rate and EPS without NRI growth rate are promising, standing at 30.72% and 6.00% respectively.1710313026172747776.png

Major Stock Holders

The top three holders of Permian Resources Corp's stock are

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), HOTCHKIS & WILEY, and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio). Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds the largest number of shares, with 2,672,800 shares, representing 0.83% of the total shares. HOTCHKIS & WILEY and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) hold 1,077,680 and 417,762 shares respectively, representing 0.34% and 0.13% of the total shares.

Competitive Landscape

Permian Resources Corp operates in a competitive industry, with major competitors including Gulfport Energy Corp (

GPOR, Financial), Talos Energy Inc (TALO, Financial), and Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NOG, Financial). Gulfport Energy Corp has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, Talos Energy Inc has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, and Northern Oil & Gas Inc has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion. Despite the competition, Permian Resources Corp has managed to maintain a strong market position with a market capitalization of $4.57 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Permian Resources Corp has demonstrated strong stock performance, high profitability, and promising growth prospects. The company's strategic operations and competitive positioning in the market have contributed to its success. Despite the recent decrease in stock price, the overall increase over the past three months and the company's undervalued status indicate potential for future growth. As such, Permian Resources Corp presents an attractive investment opportunity for value investors.

