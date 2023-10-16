Permian Resources Corp (PR, Financial), an independent oil and natural gas company, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's stock price has risen by 26.20%, from a modestly undervalued position three months ago to a fairly valued status today, according to the GF Value. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. Despite a slight dip of 5.30% over the past week, the stock's current price stands at $13.72, with a market cap of $4.8 billion.

Company Overview: Permian Resources Corp

Permian Resources Corp operates in the oil and gas industry, focusing on generating outsized returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets. The company's business model and strategic operations have played a significant role in its recent stock performance and overall market valuation.

Profitability Analysis

Permian Resources Corp has demonstrated a strong level of profitability, with a Profitability Rank of 7/10. The company's operating margin stands at 42.29%, better than 85.44% of companies in the industry. Its ROE, ROA, and ROIC, standing at 15.83%, 6.20%, and 12.64% respectively, are all better than the majority of companies in the industry. Over the past 10 years, the company has had 6 profitable years, indicating a consistent performance.

Growth Potential

Permian Resources Corp also shows strong growth potential, with a Growth Rank of 7/10. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share stand at 24.60% and 18.70% respectively. Its future total revenue growth rate estimate is 30.72%, indicating a promising outlook. The company's 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate is 199.40%, and its future EPS without NRI growth rate estimate is 6.00%, further highlighting its growth potential.

Top Holders of Permian Resources Corp

The top three holders of Permian Resources Corp's stock are Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), holding 0.83% of shares, HOTCHKIS & WILEY, holding 0.34% of shares, and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), holding 0.13% of shares. Their investment in the company further validates its strong performance and growth potential.

Competitive Landscape

Permian Resources Corp operates in a competitive industry, with key competitors including Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR, Financial) with a market cap of $2.3 billion, Talos Energy Inc (TALO, Financial) with a market cap of $1.96 billion, and Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NOG, Financial) with a market cap of $3.71 billion. Despite the competition, Permian Resources Corp's market cap of $4.8 billion indicates its strong position in the industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Permian Resources Corp's stock has seen a significant surge over the past three months, driven by its strong profitability, growth potential, and strategic operations. Despite the competitive landscape, the company's market position and future outlook indicate a promising investment value. However, as with any investment, potential investors should conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making a decision.

